Major SEACOR Marine Shareholder Yoav Saffar Calls on Board to Initiate a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value

PLANTATION, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoav Saffar, a long-term shareholder who represents approximately 3.5% of the outstanding shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI)(SEACOR Marine or the "Company"), today announced that he has delivered a letter to the Company's Board of Directors urging it to immediately initiate a monetization process of the Company's fleet aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

The letter, titled 'The Time has Come,' highlights that despite one of the strongest offshore support vessel markets in years, SEACOR Marine continues to trade at a substantial discount to the intrinsic value of its fleet and other assets. Saffar believes that while management successfully navigated one of the industry's most difficult downturns, the Company's current capital structure and limited scale have constrained its ability to translate favorable market conditions into shareholder returns.

Saffar also outlines his belief that the Company's young premium platform supply vessel fleet, specialized fast support vessel fleet and Middle East liftboats represent valuable assets that are not adequately reflected in the Company's current market valuation. He references third-party vessel valuations, recent offshore vessel sales and multi-year charter contracts as evidence that the underlying asset value materially exceeds the current share price.

Saffar believes that improving offshore market fundamentals, rising day rates and recent vessel transactions have created an attractive environment for the Company to pursue strategic alternatives that could unlock significant value for shareholders. The letter urges the Board to promptly evaluate strategic alternatives, including monetizing selected assets and exploring opportunities to maximize value for all shareholders while market conditions remain favorable.

A copy of the full letter can be found here.

SOURCE Yoav Saffar