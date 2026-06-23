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WKN: A2DR4T | ISIN: US78413P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: SQZ
Frankfurt
23.06.26 | 08:08
6,850 Euro
+18,10 % +1,050
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8507,05009:51
6,8007,00009:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 00:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.: SEACOR Marine Acknowledges Receipt of Letter by Shareholder

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the "Company" or "SEACOR Marine"), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today acknowledges the recent shareholder letter issued by Pointillist Family Office, a shareholder of the Company.

SEACOR Marine's Board of Directors and management team welcome the input of its shareholders with the goal of enhancing long-term value, and intend to closely review the letter.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.

Contacts

Investors

InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

Media

H/Advisors-U.S.
Dana Gorman / Amy Feng
dana.gorman@h-advisors.global / amy.feng@h-advisors.global


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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