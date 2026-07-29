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WKN: A2DR4T | ISIN: US78413P1012 | Ticker-Symbol: SQZ
Frankfurt
30.07.26 | 08:12
7,600 Euro
+10,14 % +0,700
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5507,85010:37
7,6007,85010:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2026 22:24 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.: SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results And Strategic Alternatives Review

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the "Company" or "SEACOR Marine"), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and separately announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") is evaluating potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

SEACOR Marine's consolidated operating revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $54.6 million, operating income was $16.0 million, and direct vessel profit ("DVP")(1) was $7.9 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $60.8 million, operating income of $6.1 million, and DVP of $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, and consolidated operating revenues of $44.3 million, operating loss of $6.4 million, and DVP of $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Notable second quarter items include:

  • 10.2% decrease in revenues from the second quarter of 2025 and 23.4% increase from the first quarter of 2026.
  • Average day rates of $20,227, compared to $19,731 in the second quarter of 2025 and $18,199 in the first quarter of 2026.
  • 68% utilization, compared to 68% in the second quarter of 2025 and 59% in the first quarter of 2026.
  • DVP margin of 14.5%, compared to 18.6% in the second quarter of 2025 and 15.2% in the first quarter of 2026.
  • During the second quarter of 2026, the Company completed the sale of five vessels and other equipment for net cash proceeds of $44.7 million and after transaction costs, recognized gains of $31.3 million.
  • During the quarter, administrative and general costs increased due to professional fees associated with the termination of certain prior engagements; excluding this one-time charge, the Company's administrative and general costs were $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, net income was $3.3 million ($0.13 earnings per basic share and $0.12 earnings per diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the second quarter of 2025 of $6.7 million ($0.26 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the second quarter of 2026 results compare to a net loss of $15.8 million ($0.61 loss per basic and diluted share) in the first quarter of 2026.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

"Our second quarter results reflect improved utilization following vessel repositioning and contract commencements. During the quarter, we completed the sale of five vessels as part of our fleet optimization strategy and continued to focus on maximizing fleet efficiency and positioning the business to benefit from improving offshore activity in several of our core international markets.

With regards to the Middle East, the Company continued to observe increased labor and insurance costs in the region because of the conflict, and a general softening in offshore activity while customers wait for operating conditions to improve. The maintenance scope of work for our two premium liftboats in the region continues. Based on observed delays due primarily to the ongoing conflict, we do not expect either of these vessels to operate during the third quarter of 2026. At the end of the second quarter, excluding the two liftboats, we had eight vessels in the region, of which six have continued to operate for our customers in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The timing of a full recovery in this region will depend on a durable resolution to the conflict.

Looking ahead, we remain constructive on opportunities across several of our international markets while maintaining a disciplined approach to operational execution. We believe SEACOR Marine is well positioned to continue supporting our customers and participating in incremental demand from offshore energy projects."

Strategic Review Process

Separately, SEACOR Marine today announced that its Board is evaluating potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

During the review process, the Board expects to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives that may include a sale of the Company, merger, other business combinations, sale of assets, or other transactions aimed at maximizing value for shareholders. The Board has retained independent financial advisors to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives. The Board and management team remain fully committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders throughout this evaluation process.

Andrew R. Morse, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, commented:

"Over the past several years, the Company has worked diligently to optimize its fleet, strengthen its balance sheet and position SEACOR Marine to benefit from improving offshore market fundamentals. Given the progress we have made and the opportunities we see ahead, the Board and management team are eager to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives to determine the best path forward for maximizing shareholder value. Throughout this process, the team remains focused on executing our strategy, serving our customers and delivering safe and reliable operations worldwide. Our employees, customers, and business partners should expect business as usual as we continue to execute on our operating and financial objectives."

There can be no assurance that the strategic review process will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. The Company has not established a timetable for completion of the review process and does not intend to disclose developments related to the review unless and until SEACOR Marine executes a definitive agreement with respect thereto, or the Board otherwise determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.
___________________

(1)
Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, "DVP") is the Company's measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company's global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine's vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "target," "forecast" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management's expectations, strategic objectives, including our announcement of the commencement of a strategic review of the business, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Achievement of these expectations and strategic objectives, including any increase to shareholder value from the strategic review, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks, uncertainties and other important factors are beyond the Company's control and are described in the Company's filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine's website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.

For investors, contact:
InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

For media, contact:
H/Advisors - U.S.
Dana Gorman / Amy Feng
dana.gorman@h-advisors.global / amy.feng@h-advisors.global

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Operating Revenues - 54,630 - 60,810 - 98,912 - 116,309
Costs and Expenses:
Operating 46,684 49,493 84,257 91,421
Administrative and general 12,343 11,998 22,297 23,484
Lease expense 266 325 516 662
Depreciation and amortization 10,718 12,090 21,048 24,900
70,011 73,906 128,118 140,467
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 31,347 19,163 38,795 24,972
Operating Income 15,966 6,067 9,589 814
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 443 372 934 808
Interest expense (8,244- (8,844- (16,483- (18,430-
Derivative gains, net - 87 - 212
Foreign currency losses, net (981- (2,119- (503- (3,315-
Other, net 4 - 4 -
(8,778- (10,504- (16,048- (20,725-
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 7,188 (4,437- (6,459- (19,911-
Income Tax Expense 3,951 2,508 6,159 3,412
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 3,237 (6,945- (12,618- (23,323-
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 56 218 106 1,107
Net Income (Loss) - 3,293 - (6,727- - (12,512- - (22,216-
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Basic - 0.13 - (0.26- - (0.48- - (0.83-
Diluted - 0.12 - (0.26- - (0.48- - (0.83-
Weighted Average Common Stock Outstanding:
Basic 26,072,144 25,686,560 25,929,323 26,791,291
Diluted 26,353,556 25,686,560 25,929,323 26,791,291
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
Time Charter Statistics:
Average Rates Per Day - 20,227 - 18,199 - 17,519 - 19,490 - 19,731
Fleet Utilization 68- 59- 69- 66- 68-
Fleet Available Days(2) 3,635 3,897 4,127 4,321 4,310
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - 49,697 - 41,957 - 49,817 - 55,958 - 57,673
Bareboat charter 834 828 843 846 838
Other marine services 4,099 1,497 1,669 2,390 2,299
54,630 44,282 52,329 59,194 60,810
Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 15,697 15,422 16,539 17,616 18,969
Repairs and maintenance 12,648 10,600 11,752 14,603 13,648
Drydocking 2,961 1,252 1,175 2,430 5,143
Insurance and loss reserves 2,698 1,792 1,570 1,948 2,982
Fuel, lubes and supplies 5,302 3,308 4,601 4,465 4,296
Other 7,378 5,199 7,030 6,622 4,455
46,684 37,573 42,667 47,684 49,493
Direct Vessel Profit(1) 7,946 6,709 9,662 11,510 11,317
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense 266 250 261 280 325
Administrative and general 12,343 9,954 12,730 11,269 11,998
Depreciation and amortization 10,718 10,330 10,045 12,125 12,090
23,327 20,534 23,036 23,674 24,413
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 31,347 7,448 8,210 30,230 19,163
Operating Income (Loss) 15,966 (6,377- (5,164- 18,066 6,067
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income 443 491 751 297 372
Interest expense (8,244- (8,239- (8,673- (8,947- (8,844-
Derivative (losses) gains, net - - (73- 17 87
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (981- 478 (38- 218 (2,119-
Gains on insurance claim settlement - - - 4,581 -
Other, net 4 - 32 (221- -
(8,778- (7,270- (8,001- (4,055- (10,504-
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 7,188 (13,647- (13,165- 14,011 (4,437-
Income Tax Expense 3,951 2,208 1,688 5,410 2,508
Income (Loss) Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 3,237 (15,855- (14,853- 8,601 (6,945-
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 56 50 231 393 218
Net Income (Loss) - 3,293 - (15,805- - (14,622- - 8,994 - (6,727-
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share:
Basic - 0.13 - (0.61- - (0.57- - 0.35 - (0.26-
Diluted - 0.12 - (0.61- - (0.57- - 0.35 - (0.26-
Weighted Average Common Stock Outstanding:
Basic 26,072 25,785 25,671 25,658 25,687
Diluted 26,354 25,785 25,671 25,888 25,687
Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 27,133 27,062 26,952 26,976 26,976

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ("DVP") BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
Americas
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked - 28,394 - 20,546 - 18,188 - 22,809 - 24,622
Fleet utilization 58- 35- 50- 59- 54-
Fleet available days(2) 935 1,369 1,477 1,561 1,553
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 153 190 127 198 170
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status - 61 92 116 270
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - 15,518 - 9,843 - 13,560 - 20,995 - 20,773
Bareboat charter 834 828 843 846 838
Other marine services 1,353 282 519 1,338 1,061
17,705 10,953 14,922 23,179 22,672
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 5,322 6,007 7,115 8,195 8,943
Repairs and maintenance 2,252 1,644 1,955 2,274 2,664
Drydocking 680 440 (102- 1,018 4,229
Insurance and loss reserves 787 423 465 1,011 1,241
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,494 1,075 1,618 1,443 1,303
Other 3,271 1,384 3,096 1,882 994
13,806 10,973 14,147 15,823 19,374
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)(1) - 3,899 - (20- - 775 - 7,356 - 3,298
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense - 191 - 177 - 185 - 202 - 202
Depreciation and amortization 3,168 3,166 2,917 4,592 4,600
Africa and Europe
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked - 18,877 - 18,711 - 17,095 - 17,983 - 19,140
Fleet utilization 77- 78- 84- 75- 77-
Fleet available days 1,741 1,538 1,559 1,656 1,668
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 195 202 144 229 248
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - 25,248 - 22,534 - 22,317 - 22,357 - 24,535
Other marine services 1,041 577 580 733 806
26,289 23,111 22,897 23,090 25,341
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 5,523 4,982 4,656 4,465 5,515
Repairs and maintenance 5,673 2,957 4,694 6,531 4,646
Drydocking 554 176 987 1,413 901
Insurance and loss reserves 504 330 481 326 899
Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,416 1,334 1,292 1,781 1,714
Other 3,154 3,192 2,558 3,573 2,357
17,824 12,971 14,668 18,089 16,032
Direct Vessel Profit(1) - 8,465 - 10,140 - 8,229 - 5,001 - 9,309
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense - - - - - 8 - 8 - 51
Depreciation and amortization 4,485 4,063 3,968 4,302 4,263

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT ("DVP") BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
Middle East and Asia
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked - 15,588 - 15,400 - 17,587 - 17,818 - 15,506
Fleet utilization 60- 63- 73- 64- 73-
Fleet available days 959 990 1,091 1,104 1,089
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 300 268 72 157 204
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - 8,931 - 9,580 - 13,940 - 12,606 - 12,365
Other marine services 1,705 638 570 319 432
10,636 10,218 14,510 12,925 12,797
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel 4,852 4,433 4,768 4,956 4,511
Repairs and maintenance 4,723 5,999 5,103 5,798 6,338
Drydocking 1,727 636 290 (1- 13
Insurance and loss reserves 1,407 1,039 624 611 842
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,392 899 1,691 1,241 1,279
Other 953 623 1,376 1,167 1,104
15,054 13,629 13,852 13,772 14,087
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit(1) - (4,418- - (3,411- - 658 - (847- - (1,290-
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense - 75 - 73 - 68 - 70 - 72
Depreciation and amortization 3,065 3,101 3,160 3,231 3,227

(1) See full description of footnote above.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
AHTS
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - - - - - - - - - (22-
Other marine services - - - (7- (9-
- - - (7- (31-
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel - - - - - 12 - 11 - 9
Repairs and maintenance - - - (24- 255
Insurance and loss reserves - - - - (4-
Fuel, lubes and supplies - - 1 3 (125-
Other - - 9 18 (4-
- - 22 8 131
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization - - - - - 4 - 4 - 3
FSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked - 14,411 - 13,833 - 14,114 - 14,007 - 13,468
Fleet utilization 74- 73- 75- 71- 67-
Fleet available days 1,840 1,862 1,932 1,932 1,935
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 348 353 209 236 181
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status - 61 92 116 270
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - 19,636 - 18,929 - 20,546 - 19,131 - 17,573
Other marine services 1,819 471 492 566 516
21,455 19,400 21,038 19,697 18,089
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel - 5,416 - 5,166 - 4,980 - 4,502 - 4,526
Repairs and maintenance 6,434 3,179 5,862 6,041 3,542
Drydocking 898 576 1,098 678 666
Insurance and loss reserves 951 663 509 270 683
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,481 1,503 1,850 1,480 1,449
Other 2,548 1,683 2,147 2,889 1,428
17,728 12,770 16,446 15,860 12,294
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization - 5,244 - 4,719 - 4,707 - 4,695 - 4,703
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
PSV
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked - 28,443 - 25,352 - 20,118 - 21,507 - 22,231
Fleet utilization 70- 54- 68- 65- 68-
Fleet available days(1) 1,427 1,585 1,735 1,748 1,738
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 114 37 48 161 247
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - 28,622 - 21,688 - 23,801 - 24,439 - 26,440
Bareboat charter 834 828 843 846 838
Other marine services 1,459 811 440 592 433
30,915 23,327 25,084 25,877 27,711
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel - 7,859 - 7,348 - 8,322 - 7,882 - 8,567
Repairs and maintenance 2,865 2,801 3,501 4,618 3,799
Drydocking 803 133 (166- 1,113 1,993
Insurance and loss reserves 903 448 656 546 906
Fuel, lubes and supplies 3,290 1,201 1,985 2,030 1,858
Other 4,357 3,292 4,378 3,262 2,199
20,077 15,223 18,676 19,451 19,322
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization - 3,565 - 3,574 - 3,301 - 3,968 - 3,943

(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
Liftboats
Time Charter Statistics:
Average rates per day worked - 16,417 - 16,420 - 26,703 - 33,566 - 31,904
Fleet utilization 24- 18- 45- 58- 67-
Fleet available days 368 450 460 641 637
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 188 270 87 188 194
Operating Revenues:
Time charter - 1,448 - 1,340 - 5,470 - 12,388 - 13,682
Other marine services 789 178 359 1,128 1,168
2,237 1,518 5,829 13,516 14,850
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel - 2,409 - 2,897 - 3,241 - 5,209 - 5,673
Repairs and maintenance 3,294 4,594 2,375 3,943 6,022
Drydocking 1,260 543 243 639 2,484
Insurance and loss reserves 844 943 415 1,145 1,376
Fuel, lubes and supplies 531 600 715 951 1,114
Other 497 182 564 407 803
8,835 9,759 7,553 12,294 17,472
Other Costs and Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization - 1,734 - 2,027 - 2,026 - 3,450 - 3,424
Other Activity
Operating Revenues:
Time charter (9- - - - - - - - -
Other marine services 32 37 378 111 191
23 37 378 111 191
Direct Costs and Expenses:
Operating:
Personnel - 13 - 11 - (16- - 12 - 194
Repairs and maintenance 55 26 14 25 30
Insurance and loss reserves - (262- (10- (13- 21
Fuel, lubes and supplies - 4 50 1 -
Other (24- 42 (68- 46 29
44 (179- (30- 71 274
Other Costs and Expenses:
Lease expense - 266 - 250 - 261 - 280 - 325
Depreciation and amortization 175 10 7 8 17
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents - 55,397 - 38,721 - 68,934 - 90,953 - 34,381
Restricted cash 37,643 36,711 24,182 17,255 17,174
Receivables:
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss 61,955 69,200 64,522 62,788 63,287
Other 5,857 4,897 3,965 17,308 10,946
Inventories 2,061 2,746 2,196 2,552 2,539
Prepaid expenses and other 5,407 6,007 5,173 3,448 4,716
Assets held for sale - 13,376 10,812 - -
Total current assets 168,320 171,658 179,784 194,304 133,043
Property and Equipment:
Historical cost 754,369 752,640 776,833 797,381 887,408
Accumulated depreciation (351,840- (341,790- (348,812- (344,899- (377,265-
402,529 410,850 428,021 452,482 510,143
Construction in progress 56,594 52,429 47,002 40,394 31,772
Net property and equipment 459,123 463,279 475,023 492,876 541,915
Right-of-use asset - operating leases 933 929 982 903 1,179
Right-of-use asset - finance leases 14 17 19 22 25
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies 3,009 2,951 2,938 2,707 2,310
Other assets 1,925 1,913 1,855 1,686 1,558
Total assets - 633,324 - 640,747 - 660,601 - 692,498 - 680,030
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liabilities - 549 - 481 - 405 - 510 - 543
Current portion of finance lease liabilities 12 12 12 11 11
Current portion of long-term debt 30,699 30,350 30,000 30,000 30,000
Accounts payable 14,229 16,355 21,268 25,928 26,737
Other current liabilities 25,279 25,476 19,044 24,702 24,182
Total current liabilities 70,768 72,674 70,729 81,151 81,473
Long-term operating lease liabilities 559 470 607 567 812
Long-term finance lease liabilities 3 5 8 11 14
Long-term debt 289,503 297,072 304,644 311,858 310,980
Deferred income taxes 19,580 18,894 19,376 20,609 18,330
Deferred gains and other liabilities 599 3,794 565 639 625
Total liabilities 381,012 392,909 395,929 414,835 412,234
Equity:
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders' equity:
Common stock 284 284 280 281 281
Additional paid-in capital 474,395 473,241 471,862 470,228 468,669
Accumulated deficit (220,956- (224,249- (208,444- (193,822- (202,816-
Shares held in treasury (11,470- (11,428- (9,691- (9,639- (9,639-
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 9,738 9,669 10,344 10,294 10,980
251,991 247,517 264,351 277,342 267,475
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 321 321 321 321 321
Total equity 252,312 247,838 264,672 277,663 267,796
Total liabilities and equity - 633,324 - 640,747 - 660,601 - 692,498 - 680,030
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun. 30, 2026 Mar. 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss) - 3,293 - (15,805- - (14,622- - 8,994 - (6,727-
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 10,718 10,330 10,045 12,125 12,090
Deferred financing costs amortization 43 42 173 (86- 43
Stock-based compensation expense 1,132 1,383 1,633 1,559 1,510
Debt discount amortization 237 236 243 236 232
Allowance for credit losses 64 57 (620- 627 (213-
Gains from equipment sales, retirements or impairments (31,347- (7,448- (8,210- (30,230- (19,163-
Derivative losses (gains) - - 73 (17- (87-
Interest on finance lease - 1 1 1 1
Settlements on derivative transactions, net - - 65 - -
Currency losses (gains) 981 (478- 38 (218- 2,119
Deferred income taxes 686 (482- (1,233- 2,279 (1,982-
Equity earnings (56- (50- (231- (393- (218-
Dividends received from equity investees - - - - 3,199
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts receivables 5,763 (5,735- 12,222 (6,700- 284
Other assets 1,415 (1,306- (1,530- 1,385 1,901
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,107- 4,122 (10,246- (221- 4,934
Net cash used in operating activities (13,178- (15,133- (12,199- (10,659- (2,077-
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (6,429- (6,088- (8,427- (9,348- (10,213-
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 44,737 12,778 13,087 76,068 31,592
Net cash provided by investing activities 38,308 6,690 4,660 66,720 21,379
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Payments on long-term debt (7,500- (7,500- (7,500- (7,500- (7,500-
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs - - - 8,098 8,097
Payments on finance leases (4- (3- (4- (3- (4-
Payments for repurchase of common stock - - - - (7,089-
Payments for repurchase of warrants - - - - (6,668-
Excise tax on stock repurchase 22 - - - -
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting (42- (1,737- (52- - (11-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,524- (9,240- (7,556- 595 (13,175-
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents 2 (1- 3 (3- -
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents 17,608 (17,684- (15,092- 56,653 6,127
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 75,432 93,116 108,208 51,555 45,428
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period - 93,040 - 75,432 - 93,116 - 108,208 - 51,555
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
Owned Total
June 30, 2026
FSV 20 20
PSV 15 15
Liftboats 3 3
38 38
December 31, 2025
FSV 21 21
PSV 18 18
Liftboats 5 5
44 44

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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