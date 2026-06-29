Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

29 June 2026

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities PLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.598753 3.727256 5.326009 23509675 Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold Below minimum threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMWC6P49 7057098 1.598753 Sub Total 8.A 7057098 1.598753%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2026 14/07/2026 Cash 7294 0.001652 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/08/2026 12/08/2026 Cash 263869 0.059778 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2026 19/08/2026 Cash 58251 0.013196 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2026 08/10/2026 Cash 109 0.000025 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/11/2026 27/11/2026 Cash 13972 0.003165 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/11/2026 30/11/2026 Cash 25337 0.005740 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2026 02/12/2026 Cash 11011 0.002494 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2026 22/12/2026 Cash 3706 0.000840 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2026 23/12/2026 Cash 2488460 0.563749 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/01/2027 06/01/2027 Cash 4055 0.000919 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/02/2027 09/02/2027 Cash 69517 0.015749 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/02/2027 10/02/2027 Cash 582084 0.131868 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/02/2027 11/02/2027 Cash 244934 0.055489 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/02/2027 15/02/2027 Cash 338516 0.076689 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2027 02/03/2027 Cash 511243 0.115820 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2027 18/03/2027 Cash 7106 0.001610 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/03/2027 24/03/2027 Cash 4390 0.000995 Cash-settled Equity Swap 31/03/2027 31/03/2027 Cash 6449543 1.461115 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2027 01/04/2027 Cash 24940 0.005650 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/04/2027 13/04/2027 Cash 13013 0.002948 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/04/2027 14/04/2027 Cash 10512 0.002381 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/04/2027 27/04/2027 Cash 2116 0.000479 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2027 28/04/2027 Cash 128675 0.029151 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/05/2027 04/05/2027 Cash 80102 0.018147 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/05/2027 05/05/2027 Cash 10915 0.002473 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/05/2027 06/05/2027 Cash 70802 0.016040 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/05/2027 11/05/2027 Cash 23093 0.005232 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2027 12/05/2027 Cash 8113 0.001838 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/05/2027 17/05/2027 Cash 364 0.000082 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/05/2027 19/05/2027 Cash 26748 0.006060 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/05/2027 27/05/2027 Cash 394520 0.089377 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/05/2027 28/05/2027 Cash 234147 0.053045 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2027 02/06/2027 Cash 1774470 0.401998 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/06/2027 22/06/2027 Cash 222 0.000050 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2027 02/07/2027 Cash 722519 0.163683 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2027 14/07/2027 Cash 8706 0.001972 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/07/2027 26/07/2027 Cash 3780 0.000856 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/07/2027 28/07/2027 Cash 6707 0.001519 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/08/2027 03/08/2027 Cash 92379 0.020928 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/08/2027 18/08/2027 Cash 9904 0.002244 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/09/2027 20/09/2027 Cash 42632 0.009658 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/03/2028 20/03/2028 Cash 1389 0.000315 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/04/2028 04/04/2028 Cash 10512 0.002381 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/04/2029 04/04/2029 Cash 194403 0.044041 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/05/2029 02/05/2029 Cash 21039 0.004766 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/06/2029 04/06/2029 Cash 841196 0.190569 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2030 02/07/2030 Cash 5297 0.001200 Cash-settled Equity Swap 21/05/2031 21/05/2031 Cash 59008 0.013368 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/10/2035 11/10/2035 Cash 338 0.000077 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/01/2036 17/01/2036 Cash 211011 0.047804 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/03/2036 07/03/2036 Cash 927 0.000210 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/04/2036 04/04/2036 Cash 47749 0.010817 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2036 22/05/2036 Cash 65761 0.014898 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/06/2036 12/06/2036 Cash 39456 0.008939 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/06/2036 13/06/2036 Cash 181715 0.041167 Sub Total 8.B2 16452577 3.727256%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 3.655471 5.222236% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

29-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd