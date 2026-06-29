Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29
Mondi plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registered number: 6209386
Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
29 June 2026
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMWC6P49
Issuer Name
MONDI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
25-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
1.598753
3.727256
5.326009
23509675
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
Below minimum threshold
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMWC6P49
7057098
1.598753
Sub Total 8.A
7057098
1.598753%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/07/2026
14/07/2026
Cash
7294
0.001652
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/08/2026
12/08/2026
Cash
263869
0.059778
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2026
19/08/2026
Cash
58251
0.013196
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2026
08/10/2026
Cash
109
0.000025
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/11/2026
|
27/11/2026
Cash
13972
0.003165
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/11/2026
30/11/2026
Cash
25337
0.005740
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2026
02/12/2026
Cash
11011
0.002494
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/12/2026
22/12/2026
Cash
3706
0.000840
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/12/2026
23/12/2026
Cash
2488460
0.563749
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/01/2027
06/01/2027
Cash
4055
0.000919
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/02/2027
09/02/2027
Cash
69517
0.015749
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/02/2027
10/02/2027
Cash
582084
0.131868
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/02/2027
11/02/2027
Cash
244934
0.055489
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/02/2027
15/02/2027
Cash
338516
0.076689
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2027
02/03/2027
Cash
511243
0.115820
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2027
18/03/2027
Cash
7106
0.001610
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/03/2027
24/03/2027
Cash
4390
0.000995
Cash-settled Equity Swap
31/03/2027
31/03/2027
Cash
6449543
1.461115
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2027
01/04/2027
Cash
24940
0.005650
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/04/2027
13/04/2027
Cash
13013
0.002948
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/04/2027
14/04/2027
Cash
10512
0.002381
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/04/2027
27/04/2027
Cash
2116
0.000479
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/04/2027
28/04/2027
Cash
128675
0.029151
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/05/2027
04/05/2027
Cash
80102
0.018147
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/05/2027
05/05/2027
Cash
10915
0.002473
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/05/2027
06/05/2027
Cash
70802
0.016040
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/05/2027
11/05/2027
Cash
23093
0.005232
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2027
12/05/2027
Cash
8113
0.001838
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/05/2027
17/05/2027
Cash
364
0.000082
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/05/2027
19/05/2027
Cash
26748
0.006060
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/05/2027
27/05/2027
Cash
394520
0.089377
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/05/2027
28/05/2027
Cash
234147
0.053045
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/06/2027
02/06/2027
Cash
1774470
0.401998
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/06/2027
22/06/2027
Cash
222
0.000050
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2027
02/07/2027
Cash
722519
0.163683
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/07/2027
14/07/2027
Cash
8706
0.001972
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/07/2027
26/07/2027
Cash
3780
0.000856
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/07/2027
28/07/2027
Cash
6707
0.001519
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/08/2027
03/08/2027
Cash
92379
0.020928
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/08/2027
18/08/2027
Cash
9904
0.002244
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/09/2027
20/09/2027
Cash
42632
0.009658
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/03/2028
20/03/2028
Cash
1389
0.000315
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/04/2028
04/04/2028
Cash
10512
0.002381
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/04/2029
04/04/2029
Cash
194403
0.044041
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/05/2029
02/05/2029
Cash
21039
0.004766
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/06/2029
04/06/2029
Cash
841196
0.190569
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2030
02/07/2030
Cash
5297
0.001200
Cash-settled Equity Swap
21/05/2031
21/05/2031
Cash
59008
0.013368
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/10/2035
11/10/2035
Cash
338
0.000077
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/01/2036
17/01/2036
Cash
211011
0.047804
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/03/2036
07/03/2036
Cash
927
0.000210
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/04/2036
04/04/2036
Cash
47749
0.010817
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2036
22/05/2036
Cash
65761
0.014898
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/06/2036
12/06/2036
Cash
39456
0.008939
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/06/2036
13/06/2036
Cash
181715
0.041167
Sub Total 8.B2
16452577
3.727256%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
3.655471
5.222236%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
12. Date of Completion
29-Jun-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London
Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd