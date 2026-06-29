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WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 11:18
8,300 Euro
+0,61 % +0,050
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,35016:48
8,2508,30016:24
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

29 June 2026

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities PLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

25-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

29-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

1.598753

3.727256

5.326009

23509675

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below minimum threshold

Below minimum threshold

Below minimum threshold

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMWC6P49

7057098

1.598753

Sub Total 8.A

7057098

1.598753%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/07/2026

14/07/2026

Cash

7294

0.001652

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/08/2026

12/08/2026

Cash

263869

0.059778

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2026

19/08/2026

Cash

58251

0.013196

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2026

08/10/2026

Cash

109

0.000025

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/11/2026

27/11/2026

Cash

13972

0.003165

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/11/2026

30/11/2026

Cash

25337

0.005740

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2026

02/12/2026

Cash

11011

0.002494

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/12/2026

22/12/2026

Cash

3706

0.000840

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/12/2026

23/12/2026

Cash

2488460

0.563749

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/01/2027

06/01/2027

Cash

4055

0.000919

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/02/2027

09/02/2027

Cash

69517

0.015749

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/02/2027

10/02/2027

Cash

582084

0.131868

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/02/2027

11/02/2027

Cash

244934

0.055489

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/02/2027

15/02/2027

Cash

338516

0.076689

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/03/2027

02/03/2027

Cash

511243

0.115820

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/03/2027

18/03/2027

Cash

7106

0.001610

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/03/2027

24/03/2027

Cash

4390

0.000995

Cash-settled Equity Swap

31/03/2027

31/03/2027

Cash

6449543

1.461115

Cash-settled Equity Swap

01/04/2027

01/04/2027

Cash

24940

0.005650

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/04/2027

13/04/2027

Cash

13013

0.002948

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/04/2027

14/04/2027

Cash

10512

0.002381

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/04/2027

27/04/2027

Cash

2116

0.000479

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/04/2027

28/04/2027

Cash

128675

0.029151

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/05/2027

04/05/2027

Cash

80102

0.018147

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/05/2027

05/05/2027

Cash

10915

0.002473

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/05/2027

06/05/2027

Cash

70802

0.016040

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/05/2027

11/05/2027

Cash

23093

0.005232

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/05/2027

12/05/2027

Cash

8113

0.001838

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/05/2027

17/05/2027

Cash

364

0.000082

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/05/2027

19/05/2027

Cash

26748

0.006060

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/05/2027

27/05/2027

Cash

394520

0.089377

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/05/2027

28/05/2027

Cash

234147

0.053045

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/06/2027

02/06/2027

Cash

1774470

0.401998

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/06/2027

22/06/2027

Cash

222

0.000050

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2027

02/07/2027

Cash

722519

0.163683

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/07/2027

14/07/2027

Cash

8706

0.001972

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/07/2027

26/07/2027

Cash

3780

0.000856

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/07/2027

28/07/2027

Cash

6707

0.001519

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/08/2027

03/08/2027

Cash

92379

0.020928

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/08/2027

18/08/2027

Cash

9904

0.002244

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/09/2027

20/09/2027

Cash

42632

0.009658

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/03/2028

20/03/2028

Cash

1389

0.000315

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/04/2028

04/04/2028

Cash

10512

0.002381

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/04/2029

04/04/2029

Cash

194403

0.044041

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/05/2029

02/05/2029

Cash

21039

0.004766

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/06/2029

04/06/2029

Cash

841196

0.190569

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2030

02/07/2030

Cash

5297

0.001200

Cash-settled Equity Swap

21/05/2031

21/05/2031

Cash

59008

0.013368

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/10/2035

11/10/2035

Cash

338

0.000077

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/01/2036

17/01/2036

Cash

211011

0.047804

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/03/2036

07/03/2036

Cash

927

0.000210

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/04/2036

04/04/2036

Cash

47749

0.010817

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2036

22/05/2036

Cash

65761

0.014898

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/06/2036

12/06/2036

Cash

39456

0.008939

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/06/2036

13/06/2036

Cash

181715

0.041167

Sub Total 8.B2

16452577

3.727256%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

3.655471

5.222236%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities PLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

29-Jun-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
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