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WKN: 903978 | ISIN: US7739031091 | Ticker-Symbol: RWL
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 16:43
419,30 Euro
+0,19 % +0,80
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ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Rockwell Automation: How To Scale Circular Manufacturing Through Strategy, Technology, and Partnerships

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / In a recent discussion with Rockwell Automation ROKStudios, Tony Wibbeler, founder and CEO of Bolder Industries, outlined a vision for accelerating the shift to circular manufacturing, emphasizing the importance of clear strategy, advanced technology, and strong partnerships. Bolder Industries is a circular-economy infrastructure platform that transforms end-of-life tires into essential, sustainable materials for the tire, rubber, plastics, and petrochemical industries.

In this interview, Wibbeler talked about the challenge of scale and described efforts to expand circular manufacturing operations across regions, particularly in the United States and Europe. Achieving this requires standardized processes, repeatable plant designs, and consistent quality across facilities, ensuring that growth does not come at the expense of efficiency or reliability.

Equally important, Wibbeler emphasized, is collaboration. Partnerships between companies like Bolder Industries and Rockwell Automation bring together expertise in manufacturing, digital solutions, and system integration, helping accelerate deployment and strengthen operational outcomes.

While challenges remain, including system integration and global alignment, the discussion underscored a clear takeaway: scaling circular manufacturing is not just an environmental goal, but a strategic business priority. When done effectively, it can deliver both economic value and meaningful sustainability impact for the industry.

Watch the full interview.

Find more stories and multimedia from Rockwell Automation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/how-to-scale-circular-manufacturing-through-strategy-technology-and-pa-1183815

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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