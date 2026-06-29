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WKN: A42D4F | ISIN: US84615Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: SPX
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 17:31
137,34 Euro
+2,23 % +3,00
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,04137,2817:31
137,06137,3017:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 15:30 Uhr
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Suntex Enterprises, Inc.: Suntex Enterprises Appoints Former SpaceX Executive Technology Specialist Vincent Ornelas To Board Of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) today announced the appointment of Vincent Ornelas as an Independent Director, further strengthening the Company's Board of Directors as it continues executing its long-term strategy of building a diversified operating company supported by experienced leadership.

Mr. Ornelas brings more than a decade of executive technology experience supporting senior leadership within two of the world's most respected technology and financial organizations. During nearly 11 years at SpaceX, he served in executive technology roles supporting executive leadership through one of the Company's most transformative periods, including the early developments at Starbase, while also contributing to technology infrastructure supporting Starlink and xAI initiatives. He currently serves as an Executive Support Engineer at Citadel, where he continues supporting executive leadership within one of the world's leading financial institutions.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ornelas has operated in mission-critical environments where technology, cybersecurity, operational continuity, and precision are essential. His expertise spans executive technology operations, enterprise infrastructure, networking, systems administration, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence integration, and executive technology strategy. His experience supporting executive leadership through rapid innovation, infrastructure expansion, and complex technology deployments provides Suntex with valuable perspective as the Company continues scaling its operating platform and evaluating technologies that improve efficiency, strengthen security, and support long-term growth.

As Suntex continues expanding across construction, infrastructure, development, manufacturing, and commercial operations, technology is becoming an increasingly important driver of operational excellence. Enterprise systems, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, automation, and digital infrastructure are reshaping how modern businesses operate, manage risk, and create value. Mr. Ornelas' experience will provide strategic insight to the Board as the Company continues modernizing its operations while evaluating technologies that enhance execution across its growing portfolio of businesses.

The appointment of Mr. Ornelas represents another milestone in Suntex's continued evolution as the Company strengthens its leadership alongside the expansion of its operating subsidiaries, strategic acquisitions, commercial construction operations, and long-term development initiatives.

,Building an exceptional company requires exceptional leadership,, said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Suntex Enterprises. ,We're intentionally assembling a Board of Directors with professionals who have operated inside globally recognized organizations and understand what it takes to execute at the highest level. Vincent brings executive technology experience, operational discipline, and a forward-looking perspective that strengthens our Board. As technology, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity continue reshaping every industry we participate in, his experience will help guide our long-term strategy as we build Suntex for where we intend to be years from now-not where we are today.,

Over the past several months, Suntex has continued strengthening its corporate foundation through strategic acquisitions, expansion of its operating subsidiaries, enhancement of corporate governance, advancement toward OTCQB eligibility, and the continued development of its flagship 100-acre mixed-use project in South Texas. The addition of Mr. Ornelas further reflects the Company's commitment to assembling a leadership team with diverse experience across technology, infrastructure, development, operations, and corporate strategy.

Management believes that attracting accomplished professionals from globally recognized organizations reflects the Company's commitment to disciplined execution, meaningful industry relationships, and building a leadership team capable of supporting sustained long-term growth. As Suntex continues executing its strategy, the Company remains focused on expanding its portfolio of revenue-producing businesses, developing high-value assets, strengthening its corporate foundation, and creating lasting shareholder value.

About Suntex Enterprises, Inc.

Suntex Enterprises, Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating revenue-producing businesses and assets across construction, infrastructure, development, manufacturing, and consumer products. Through its portfolio of operating subsidiaries, the Company is committed to disciplined execution, operational excellence, and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Suntex Enterprises undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact
Suntex Enterprises Inc.
email: Corp@SuntexEnterprises.com
website: SuntexEnterprises.com

On X:
@SuntexCorp
@JaviLealOficial

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.