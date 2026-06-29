T. Rowe Price Introduces Students to Careers in Finance Through High School Encounter Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / T. Rowe Price High School Encounter Class of 2026

T. Rowe Price hosted its weeklong, in-person High School Encounter program May 18-22, 2026, bringing 32 high school seniors from 20 different high schools in the Class of 2026 to the firm's Baltimore headquarters for early exposure to asset management and finance careers. Students were selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement, engagement, and interest in business, finance, or investing.

The program featured sessions led by current and former investment professionals on investing fundamentals, finance careers and asset management. It supports T. Rowe Price's early talent strategy by helping students from diverse backgrounds explore careers in the industry.



Left to right: Semir Ibrahim, Friends School of Baltimore, Emory University, and Alan Joseph, Associate Analyst, Global Equity, T. Rowe Price.

Right to left: Adeola Adeyemo, Armwood High School (FL), Princeton University, and John "Baxter" Bertozzi, Gilman School (MD), Connecticut College.

Left to right: Gaargi Bora, Atholton High School, University of Pennsylvania, and Matthew Burd, Sandy Spring Friends School, University of Pennsylvania.

Find more stories and multimedia from T. Rowe Price at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T. Rowe Price

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-rowe-price

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T. Rowe Price

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/t.-rowe-price-introduces-students-to-careers-in-finance-through-high-1183827