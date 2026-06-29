

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies have declined in the past 24 hours even as global markets react to the developments in the Middle East and signs of a tech rally are reinforced. Bitcoin traded between $60,682 and $58,856 in the past 24 hours. Overall crypto market capitalization has decreased around a percent during the same period.



The price movements in the crypto market came also amidst the dollar's retreat, an uptick in Wall Street indexes, an uptick in crude oil prices as well as a mixed yield pattern in the sovereign bond markets.



Markets also digested the new Digital Credit Capital Framework announced by Bitcoin champion Strategy Inc that is designed to strengthen the company's preferred securities, enhance liquidity, preserve long-term Bitcoin exposure, and support long-term value creation for shareholders.



Crypto market sentiment as measured by the CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index remains steady at 16, in the extreme fear territory. It was at 21 (Fear) a week ago and 33 (Fear) a month ago.



More than 35 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent whereas only 19 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



With prices declining, aggregate crypto market capitalization has decreased 1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.05 trillion. The decline in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by a 74-percent jump in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 1.2 percent lower at $59,218.30. The current price is around 53 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost almost 9 percent in the past week and is still saddled with losses of more than 32 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $444 million on Friday from $692 million a day earlier. The outflows are attributed entirely to iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).



Bitcoin is continuing in the 16th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency ranked among the top 100 in the above-mentioned global ranking.



Ethereum (ETH) slipped 0.95 percent overnight as it traded at $1,564.77. The leading alternate coin is trading 68 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,594.10 and $1,548.76.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $13 million on Friday from $82 million on Thursday. The outflows are attributed entirely to iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA).



4th ranked BNB (BNB) dropped 1.2 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $547.67. BNB is trading 60 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 1.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.04, around 73 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 2.1 percent overnight to $73.14. SOL's current price is around 75 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall shed 0.43 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3217. The trading price is 27 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) rallied 1.4 percent overnight, to trade at $63.73, around 17 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall lost 2.1 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0720. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



92nd ranked ETHGas (GWEI) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of more than 42 percent. ETHGas, the governance token for the ETHGas Foundation, a project building real-time infrastructure for the Ethereum ecosystem's blockspace touched an all-time high of $0.2491 just a while ago.



66th ranked MemeCore (M) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of more than 20 percent.



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