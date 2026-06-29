Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it has evaluated assay results for drill samples collected during the drilling program on the Main Zone at Bald Hill for Gold. These samples originate from approximately 190 intersections in over 45 drill holes completed to date at the Main Zone. The results are for intersections greater than 0.5 g/t gold. This has resulted in a determination that there is significant gold content in the Bald Hill Mineralization.

Highlights

Gold has been seen in assay results from drill core samples from Bald Hill.

Samples collected from over 45 drill holes in the Main Zone have yielded an average of 1.14g/t gold (Au) over a length of 2.56 meters with high values up to 1.88 g/t Au over 4.95 meters.

The existing database of assay results was investigated using AI to determine the distribution and range of gold assays in Bald Hill drill core samples.

Gold mineralization occurs in the Main Zone defined by the antimony mineralization.

The gold values in the Main Zone occur both in zones of high antimony results and in zones separate from high antimony values - often in samples adjacent to the antimony bearing zones.

The value of ATMY's database management system and the application of AI has been demonstrated and will continue to be an important aspect of the on-going exploration at Bald Hill.

Gold Mineralization

Higher-grade assay values are presented in Table 1. Along with antimony and arsenic values for comparison.

Table 1: Higher Grade Assay Results for Gold from Drill Core Assays at Bald Hill Main Zone.

Note: Results for Antimony are included for comparison but averages for antimony are not prepared as the antimony mineralization zones may differ in length.

Sample # Hole # From To Length Au g/t Sb % As % Average 1808153 BH-25-18 110.55 111.45 0.90 1.87 20.60 2.31 1808154 BH-25-18 111.45 112.00 0.55 1.72 10.40 3.39 1808155 BH-25-18 112.00 112.95 0.95 1.9 0.77 4.13 1808156 BH-25-18 112.95 113.95 1.00 0.788 4.28 1.92 1808157 BH-25-18 113.95 114.60 0.65 0.631 2.91 1.08 1808161 BH-25-18 116.10 116.70 0.60 0.702 3.65 2.04 1808162 BH-25-18 116.70 117.40 0.70 0.523 3.70 1.86 1808163 BH-25-18 117.40 118.40 1.00 0.554 0.01 0.597 1.10 g/t Au 7.35 meters 1808459 BH-25-21 259.30 260.30 1.00 1.63 1.65 4.97 1808461 BH-25-21 260.30 261.30 1.00 1.68 0.03 4.91 1808462 BH-25-21 261.30 262.30 1.00 1.46 0.16 6.37 1808463 BH-25-21 262.30 263.30 1.00 0.976 0.04 2.01 1.44 g/t Au 4.00 meters 2302352 BH-25-27 32.60 33.60 1.00 2.15 0.01 1.2 2302353 BH-25-27 33.60 34.60 1.00 1.11 0.00 0.59 2302355 BH-25-27 36.60 37.60 1.00 0.734 0.00 0.27 2302356 BH-25-27 37.60 38.45 0.85 2.84 0.01 0.97 2302358 BH-25-27 38.90 39.30 0.40 0.825 5.16 1.78 2302364 BH-25-27 43.15 43.75 0.60 0.57 0.04 0.84 2302368 BH-25-27 46.55 47.00 0.45 1.66 30.40 1.79 1.48 g/t Au 5.30 meters 2305041 BH-26-15 201.05 201.55 0.50 0.701 23.10 2.44 2305042 BH-26-15 201.55 202.20 0.65 1.02 1.65 2.93 2305043 BH-26-15 202.55 203.80 1.25 0.729 0.05 1.59 2305045 BH-26-15 204.10 205.10 1.00 1.86 0.06 8.26 2305046 BH-26-15 205.10 206.10 1.00 2.32 0.79 5.03 2305047 BH-26-15 206.10 207.10 1.00 1.61 0.30 3.55 2305048 BH-26-15 207.10 208.10 1.00 0.521 0.01 0.569 0.94 g/t Au 6.40 meters

Figure 1 shows the surface trace of the known gold mineralization. The gold-colored symbols represent the surface projection of gold intersections in drill holes. Note that the bulk of the gold mineralization is confined to the Main Zone and approximately "mirrors" the antimony mineralization except for a short zone to the northeast.

Yellow lines on Figure 1 show the outline of the zone of antimony-bearing mineralization within which gold occurs within the Main Zone.

The Main Zone is open to the north and south and seems to extend into the Central Zone area where surface sampling in trenches has identified high-grade stibnite and gold mineralization (see Press Release Dated June 24, 2026).

The known extent of Antimony-Bearing Mineralization has been defined over 1,000 meters on surface and gold has been detected in drilling over 600 meters of the Main Zone to date. Grab samples grading over 4 g/t gold from the Central Zone indicate potential for gold in that area as well (see Press Release Dated June 24, 2026).





Figure 1: Surface Trace of the Main Zone at Bald Hill Showing Values of Gold Projected to Surface. Note a subsidiary zone to the Northeast. This is a splay also defined by antimony results.

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Expansion

Drilling is now progressing to expand the Main Zone to the northwest and southeast. Drilling has also commenced in the Central Zone where over 2000 meters of drilling has been completed to date. The preliminary logging of drill core from the Central Zone has identified antimony-bearing stibnite in breccia similar to the Main Zone over intersected widths up to 37 meters. Assays for the first batches of samples from Central Zone drilling are presently being completed at Actlabs and results should be available in 3 to 4 weeks.





Figure 2: Trench Locations at Central Zone. Note location of Proposed drill holes in first round of drilling. ATMY trenching outlines are in green. Samples collected are represented by gold stars

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Mr. James Atkinson PGeo, CEO of Antimony Resources commented: "Our focus at Bald Hill has always been and will continue to be the expansion of the antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization but these gold assays add a new dimension to the project. While we have always seen the gold assays in the laboratory reports, this identification of gold potential is the result of the continued work of our data management team and the application of AI to the large database of assays that have been assembled. The identification of gold in drill core samples continues to highlight the expanded potential offered by the mineralization identified at Bald Hill and could add to the economic value of the project."

Regional Exploration Activities

The plan for the large property at Bald Hill (over 3700 Hectares) for the remainder of 2026 will be exploration of the claims outside of the Main Zone area.

Figure 3 below shows the relative location of the explored areas on the Bald Hill Project to date and the result of the preliminary soil sampling on the adjacent claim. On it we can see the location of the Main Zone and the "New Zones" in the northern part of the original claim (4633). Other claims which comprise the property are also identified. A significant amount of the large property (over 3700 hectares) is still to be investigated but preliminary soil sampling on the claim south of the main area has identified three areas with anomalous antimony in soil - SR1 to SR3.

The next phase of exploration will include an airborne magnetic and electromagnetic survey, soil sampling, geological mapping and sampling. Further trenching will be completed in areas of interest along with drilling as appropriate.





Figure 3: Areas of Known and Suspected Antimony Mineralization on the Bald Hill Property.

Note: SR1 and SR2 Soil Anomalies are currently being explored by prospecting and geological mapping while trenching has been completed on the Marcus, Central and South Zones.

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Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. NQ drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Fredericton lab by staff of ATMY. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105µm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Results over the detection limits were rerun using assay techniques.

Antimony Resources conducted a comprehensive QA/QC program for the analysis comprising approximately 20% for each batch including: one sample of certified reference material, one sample duplicate of split core, one pulp duplicate taken at the lab and one blank sample for each batch of 25 samples. The Laboratory also completed QA/QC procedures including duplicates, method blanks and standards. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift.

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303276

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.