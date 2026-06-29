Company Announcement

Topline results from Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-4 evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

EPCORE DLBCL-4 demonstrated improved PFS with a chemotherapy-free combination treatment regimen in patients with R/R DLBCL

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today announced topline results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-4 trial evaluating the combination of fixed duration epcoritamab, a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously,and lenalidomide, compared to standard-of-care, rituximab plus gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (R-GemOx), in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who received at least one prior line of treatment. Based on topline results, the trial met its primary objective, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). The risk of disease progression and death was reduced by 60% (HR 0.40 [95% CI 0.30, 0.55]; p value 0.0001) and 56% (HR 0.44 [95% CI 0.33, 0.60]; p value 0.0001), based on different censoring rules in the U.S. and outside the U.S., respectively. The safety profile of epcoritamab when administered in combination with lenalidomide was consistent with the previously reported safety profiles of the individual agents (epcoritamab or lenalidomide).

"These topline results add to the growing evidence supporting the versatility of epcoritamab-based combinations, including fixed-duration epcoritamab, across lines of therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who received at least one prior treatment," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "With each new combination and treatment setting, we are building on our vision for epcoritamab as a core therapy across B-cell malignancies. We look forward to engaging with regulatory authorities as we continue to advance this program."

Genmab and AbbVie will engage global regulatory authorities. Data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting.

About the EPCORE DLBCL-4 Trial

EPCORE DLBCL-4 (NCT06508658) is a global Phase 3 open label, multi-center, randomized trial to evaluate the efficacy of epcoritamab (GEN3013, DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in combination with lenalidomide compared to chemoimmunotherapy, rituximab plus gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (R-GemOx), in adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, not otherwise specified (DLBCL, NOS), high-grade B-Cell lymphoma (HGBL) with MYC and B-cell /lymphoma 2 (BCL2) and/or BCL6 rearrangements, follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), T-cell/histiocyte-rich large B-Cell lymphoma (TCHR LBLC), and Epstein-Barr Virus-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (EBV+ DLBCL). Patients in the trial were previously treated with at least one line of systemic antineoplastic therapy including anti-CD20 mAb-containing combination chemotherapy, and failed or relapsed after, or were not a candidate for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and ineligible for or unable to receive CAR-T since DLBCL diagnosis. The trial started on August 13, 2024, and is ongoing.

More information on this trial can be found at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06508658 (NCT: NCT06508658).

About Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) worldwide, accounting for approximately 25-30 percent of all NHL cases.i,ii In the U.S., there are approximately 25,000 new cases of DLBCL diagnosed each year.iii DLBCL can arise in lymph nodes as well as in organs outside of the lymphatic system, occurs more commonly in the elderly and is slightly more prevalent in men.iv,v DLBCL is a fast-growing type of NHL, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system and affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. For many people living with DLBCL, their cancer either relapses, which means it may return after treatment, or becomes refractory, meaning it does not respond to treatment. Although new therapies have become available, treatment management can remain a challenge.iv,vi

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T-cell-mediated killing of CD20+ cells.vii

Epcoritamab (approved under the brand name EPKINLY in the U.S. and Japan, and TEPKINLY in the EU) has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in more than 65 territories. Where approved, epcoritamab is a readily accessible therapy. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for R/R FL indication and additional approvals for the R/R DLBCL indication.

Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes several ongoing Phase 3, open-label, randomized trials, among them a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with R-CHOP in adult patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL (NCT05578976) and a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab (R2) compared to chemoimmunotherapy in patients with previously untreated FL (NCT06191744). The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab have not been established for these investigational uses. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information.

Please see local country prescribing information for all labeled indication and safety information.

What is EPKINLY?

EPKINLY is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond (refractory) after 2 or more treatments.

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond to previous treatment, together with lenalidomide and rituximab

follicular lymphoma (FL) that has come back or that did not respond after 2 or more treatments.

EPKINLY for the treatment of DLBCL is approved based on patient response data. Studies are ongoing to confirm the clinical benefit of EPKINLY.

It is not known if EPKINLY is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important Warnings-EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or lead to death. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you will receive EPKINLY on a step-up dosing schedule (when you receive 2 or 3 smaller step-up doses of EPKINLY before your first full dose during your first cycle of treatment), and you may also receive other medicines before and for 3 days after receiving EPKINLY. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be serious, and can be life-threatening, and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

People with DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 15 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

People with FL may be hospitalized after receiving their first full dose of EPKINLY on Day 22 of Cycle 1 due to the risk of CRS and neurologic problems.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. If you have any symptoms that impair consciousness, do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion.

that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment and treat you as needed if you develop an infection. You should receive medicines from your healthcare provider before you start treatment to help prevent infection. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, feeling weak or generally unwell, or confusion. Low blood cell counts, which can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia and lymphopenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used alone in DLBCL or high-grade B-cell lymphoma or FL include CRS, injection site reactions, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, fever, diarrhea, COVID-19, rash, and stomach-area (abdominal) pain. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used alone include decreased white blood cells, decreased red blood cells, and decreased platelets.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab in FL include rashupper respiratory tract infections, tiredness, injection site reactions, constipation, diarrhea, CRS, pneumonia, COVID-19, and fever. The most common severe abnormal laboratory test results with EPKINLY when used together with lenalidomide and rituximab include decreased white blood cells and decreased platelets.

These are not all of the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through innovative antibody medicines. For over 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has advanced a broad range of antibody-based therapeutic formats, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), immune-modulating antibodies and other next-generation modalities. Genmab's science powers eight approved antibody medicines, and the company is advancing a strong late-stage clinical pipeline, including wholly owned programs, with the goal of delivering transformative medicines to patients.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend" and "plan" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab's most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab; the Y-shaped Genmab logo; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo; HuMax; DuoBody; HexaBody; DuoHexaBody, HexElectand KYSO. EPCORE, EPKINLY, TEPKINLY and their designs are trademarks of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.

i Lymphoma Research Foundation. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. Accessed February 2026. https://lymphoma.org/understanding-lymphoma/aboutlymphoma/nhl/dlbcl/ ii Padala, et al. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2024 Jan. 2023 Apr 24. iii Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). Accessed February 2026. https://www.lls.org/research/diffuse-large-b-cell-lymphoma-dlbcl iv Sehn, et al. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. N Engl J Med. 2021;384:842-858. doi: 10.1056/NEJMra2027612. v Kanas, et al. Epidemiology of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL) in the United States and Western Europe: Population-Level Projections for 2020-2025. Leuk Lymphoma. 2022;63(1):54-63. doi: 10.1080/10428194.2021.1975188. vi Crump, et al. Outcomes in Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Results From the International SCHOLAR-1 Study. Blood. 2017;130(16):1800-1808. doi: 10.1182/blood-2017-03-769620. vii Engelberts PJ, Hiemstra IH, de Jong B, et al. DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing. EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625.

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Contacts:

Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications Corporate Affairs

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com