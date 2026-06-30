

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has brought back over 300 seasoned quality engineers after realizing that AI can't fully take the place of human know-how in checking vehicle quality.



The company had been ramping up its AI use on the production line, even using AI-driven cameras to spot defects and enhance quality. But according to Ford execs, the tech just didn't keep up with the insights and judgment of its skilled engineers.



'Artificial intelligence is a great tool, but it's really only as good as the data used to train it,' said Charles Poon, Ford's VP of vehicle hardware engineering.



He admitted that they had overlooked just how valuable their veteran engineers are, those with years in product development. So, they've recruited them back to help train the AI while also guiding younger staff.



This renewed focus on human expertise comes at a time when Ford has regained its position as the leading brand among mainstream automakers in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study, a title it hadn't held since 2010.



The company attributed these quality gains to changes in leadership in engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain, alongside the return of many experienced engineers.



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