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WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 15:41
10,340 Euro
-4,88 % -0,530
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,45010,62029.06.
10,47010,72029.06.
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 03:06 Uhr
50 Leser
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CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Automatic Mechanical EDIFICE with a Look That Changes with the Light

Case Design Showcases Refined Curves and Finishes

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the EDIFICE line of timepieces. The new EFK-200 with automatic mechanical movement features a case polished with separate mirror and hairline finishes to create a look that changes depending on the viewing angle.

Based on the concept of "Speed & Intelligence," the EDIFICE brand is distinguished by its unique style, incorporating dynamic designs and materials with strong ties to automotive culture. The first Casio automatic mechanical watch, the EFK-100, proved so popular after its release last year that it sold out in markets around the world.

The new EFK-200 with automatic movement features a case design that highlights the curves, polished with separate mirror and hairline finishes which beautifully reflect the light to project a refined sense of quality.

A rounded case and cushion bezel with cut corners, as well as gently curved edges, come together in the elegant sophistication of beautifully finished surfaces. The design evokes the flowing form of luxury cars. Separately applied hairline and mirror finishes accentuate the reflection of the light, presenting a unique look with every viewing angle.

The dial of the EFK-200XPB and the EFK-200CD is made with the forged carbon used in high-end sports cars, highlighting the material's distinctive marbled pattern. The EFK-200XPB also features a forged carbon case. The EFK-200D and EFK-200DG dial is beautifully gradated in changing color. Casio combines texture created with electroforming and a clear coat finish for a delicate, deep luster and vivid colors. Available in a range of colors to suit a variety of settings and occasions.

The watch is powered by an automatic movement crafted in Japan. The see-through case back reveals the movement's beautiful and precise motions for a unique view into the mechanics of the timepiece.

Model

Dial Color

EFK-200XPB-1A

Black

EFK-200CD-1A

Black

EFK-200D-2A

Blue

EFK-200D-4A

Red

EFK-200DG-5A

Brown

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001562/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001563/EFK_200.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-automatic-mechanical-edifice-with-a-look-that-changes-with-the-light-302812821.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.