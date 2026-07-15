Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Time to Buy! Diese drei Kräfte treiben die Tiefsee-Exploration massiv an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHVS | ISIN: US7710491033 | Ticker-Symbol: RO7
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 07:57
49,000 Euro
+2,51 % +1,200
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBLOX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBLOX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,60047,80014.07.
46,80048,60014.07.
PR Newswire
15.07.2026 05:06 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Bring New G-SHOCK Brand Experiences to Young People on Roblox

Offering Watch Items and a Uniquely G-SHOCK Virtual World

TOKYO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that it will begin offering content on an immersive gaming and creation platform Roblox as part of the VIRTUAL G-SHOCK project.

Casio will offer avatar items recreating iconic G-SHOCK timepieces on Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform that has more than 150 million daily active users (DAUs) worldwide and is especially popular among younger users.

To help users express their own style in Roblox, where they can customize their avatars and enjoy fashion, Casio is offering 12 watch items. Users can choose their favorite model from a variety of colors and enjoy finding the G-SHOCK watch that matches their style, even in a virtual space.

Casio will launch "Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK," a unique world where players can immerse themselves in the G-SHOCK worldview by enjoying a skateboarding obstacle race. Based on the Roblox obby game format, which is popular among younger users, the world lets players enjoy challenging themselves again and again as they overcome obstacles.

A special launch event will be held from July 15 to August 2 (UTC).

Overview of G-SHOCK Items

Avatar watch items recreating the iconic G-SHOCK DW-5600 and GA-2100 timepieces will be available for purchase on Roblox. Each model comes in six color variations, for a total of 12 items. Users can easily switch between watch items to match their avatar.

The watch items also include a utility feature that activates special effects when worn in "Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK."

Launch: 3:00 am, July 15 (Wed), UTC
https://www.roblox.com/catalog?Category=1&CreatorName=G-SHOCK&CreatorType=Group

Overview of Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK

"Challenge the Skate Obby: G-SHOCK" is an obstacle race themed around skateboarding, an icon of street culture. Inspired by the durability tests used in actual G-SHOCK quality testing, the course challenges players to overcome a series of obstacles as they race toward the goal.

Launch: 3:00 am, July 15 (Wed), UTC
https://www.roblox.com/games/116152135419003/Challenge-the-Skate-Obby-G-SHOCK

Special site
https://gshock.casio.com/intl/virtual/roblox/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005673/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005674/PRN__Roblox.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-bring-new-g-shock-brand-experiences-to-young-people-on-roblox-302823698.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.