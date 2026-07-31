

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (CSIOY.PK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY9.377 billion, or JPY41.92 per share. This compares with JPY3.721 billion, or JPY16.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 19.8% to JPY74.511 billion from JPY62.191 billion last year.



Casio Computer Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY9.377 Bln. vs. JPY3.721 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY41.92 vs. JPY16.32 last year. -Revenue: JPY74.511 Bln vs. JPY62.191 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 106.50 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 300.000 B



All EPS are Basic



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