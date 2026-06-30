San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Recently, the Head of Global Business Development at Kexing Biopharm Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Kexing Biopharm", 688136.SH) was invited to attend the 2026 BFC-Cytiva Global Healthcare Summer BD & Investment Conference. She delivered a roadshow speech showcasing the Company's innovative pipeline in autoimmune diseases, oncology, and ophthalmology to the global pharmaceutical and investment communities, highlighting the latest R&D progress of GB24, a TL1A/LIGHT bispecific antibody for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The BFC-Cytiva Global Healthcare Summer BD & Investment Conference is one of the world's most influential international business collaboration and investment events in the biopharmaceutical sector. Held in San Diego, USA, on June 21, 2026, this year's conference attracted industry leaders, including MNC senior executives, international institutional investors, and innovative biotech companies.

The conference featured high-level dialogues on core topics such as global innovation, cross-border collaboration, and emerging therapeutic modalities. As a representative Chinese pharmaceutical company expanding globally, Kexing Biopharm delivered a roadshow speech focusing on its self-developed core pipelines for cancer cachexia, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and ophthalmology. GB24 is a first-in-class (FIC) bispecific antibody candidate targeting both TL1A and LIGHT, designed based on the functional and mechanistic synergy and complementarity of these two targets. TL1A is a core driver of intestinal inflammation in IBD patients, while LIGHT plays a critical role in chronic fibrosis. Through synergistic dual-pathway regulation, GB24 achieves a dual "anti-inflammatory + anti-fibrotic" mechanism of action, which is expected to break through the efficacy ceiling of existing single-target IBD therapies.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, is seeing a continuous rise in global prevalence. GB24's differentiated advantages include: first, its target selection allows it to occupy a "master switch" position, enabling regulation of inflammatory cascades at the source; second, the addition of anti-fibrotic capability allows it to address intestinal fibrosis in mid-to-late stage patients, achieving comprehensive disease management for IBD from early to late stages. As a groundbreaking next-generation product in the Company's IBD portfolio, preclinical research for GB24 is advancing rapidly and has yielded a series of positive data. Preclinical animal model data has confirmed that GB24 is highly effective in inhibiting ulcers and fibrosis, significantly improving intestinal function and microstructure, and propelling IBD treatment into a new phase of comprehensive disease management.

In the future, Kexing Biopharm will adhere to its "Innovation + Internationalization" strategy, focusing on patient needs and continuously advancing R&D and innovation to contribute to safeguarding global health.

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Source: Proexpo Communications Limited