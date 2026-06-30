Sintana Energy Inc.: Exercise of Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") reports that a total of 4,200,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") previously granted to several directors and service providers of the Company vested on June 27, 2026. Accordingly, the Company reports that the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have converted RSUs into Common Shares:

Name of PDMR Number of RSUs converted into Common Shares Resultant holding in the Company Resultant percentage interest in the Company(3) Keith Spickelmier (Non-Executive Chairman) 600,000 7,152,500 1.28% Douglas Manner (Non-Executive Director) 600,000 5,795,558 1.03% Knowledge Katti (Non-Executive Director) 600,000 23,090,001(1) 4.12%(1) Robert Bose (Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director) 600,000 27,427,368(2) 4.89%(2) Sean Austin (co-secretary and treasurer) 600,000 9,175,000 1.64%

Notes:

(1) Mr. Katti holds the legal and beneficial title in 1,250,000 Common Shares. Mr. Katti is also the beneficial owner of 21,840,001 Common Shares held by Grisham Assets Corp.

(2) Mr. Bose holds the legal and beneficial title in 2,813,503 Common Shares. Mr. Bose is also regarded as the beneficial owner of 24,613,865 Common Shares held by Charlestown Energy Partners LLC given his association with that entity.

(3) Calculated based on an aggregate of 560,432,493 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the AIM of a total of 4,200,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or about 3 July 2026. Subject to Admission, the new Common Shares will be issued and listed on both AIM and TSX Venture Exchange, and will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 560,432,493 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

This figure of 560,432,493 Common Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Sintana Energy Inc

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer

Eytan Uliel, President Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987 Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker

Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry

Simon Johnson (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000 Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com Tel: +1 475 477 9401 CAMARCO - Financial PR

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Keith Spickelmier Douglas Manner Knowledge Katti Robert Bose Sean Austin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Co-Secretary and Treasurer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sintana Energy inc. b) LEI 984500ETD72B0D4E4645 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Restricted share units over common shares Identification code CA82938H1073 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted share units. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume Keith Spickelmier N/A 600,000 Douglas Manner N/A 600,000 Knowledge Katti N/A 600,000 Robert Bose N/A 600,000 Sean Austin N/A 600,000 d) - Aggregated volume Price Price N/A, 3,000,000 Restricted Share Units. e) Date of the transaction 27 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction TSX-V

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/exercise-of-restricted-share-units-1184386