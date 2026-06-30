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WKN: A14X9E | ISIN: CA82938H1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZX1
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 19:07
0,221 Euro
+1,38 % +0,003
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINTANA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINTANA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2120,22107:57
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 08:02 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sintana Energy Inc.: Exercise of Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") reports that a total of 4,200,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") previously granted to several directors and service providers of the Company vested on June 27, 2026. Accordingly, the Company reports that the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have converted RSUs into Common Shares:

Name of PDMR

Number of RSUs converted into Common Shares

Resultant holding in the Company

Resultant percentage interest in the Company(3)

Keith Spickelmier

(Non-Executive Chairman)

600,000

7,152,500

1.28%

Douglas Manner

(Non-Executive Director)

600,000

5,795,558

1.03%

Knowledge Katti (Non-Executive Director)

600,000

23,090,001(1)

4.12%(1)

Robert Bose (Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director)

600,000

27,427,368(2)

4.89%(2)

Sean Austin (co-secretary and treasurer)

600,000

9,175,000

1.64%

Notes:

(1) Mr. Katti holds the legal and beneficial title in 1,250,000 Common Shares. Mr. Katti is also the beneficial owner of 21,840,001 Common Shares held by Grisham Assets Corp.

(2) Mr. Bose holds the legal and beneficial title in 2,813,503 Common Shares. Mr. Bose is also regarded as the beneficial owner of 24,613,865 Common Shares held by Charlestown Energy Partners LLC given his association with that entity.

(3) Calculated based on an aggregate of 560,432,493 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for admission to trading on the AIM of a total of 4,200,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or about 3 July 2026. Subject to Admission, the new Common Shares will be issued and listed on both AIM and TSX Venture Exchange, and will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 560,432,493 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.

This figure of 560,432,493 Common Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Sintana Energy Inc
Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer
Eytan Uliel, President

Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987

Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker
Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry
Simon Johnson (Broking)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000

Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations
jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com

Tel: +1 475 477 9401

CAMARCO - Financial PR
Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris


Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

  1. Keith Spickelmier

  2. Douglas Manner

  3. Knowledge Katti

  4. Robert Bose

  5. Sean Austin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

  1. Non-Executive Chairman

  2. Non-Executive Director

  3. Non-Executive Director

  4. Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director

  5. Co-Secretary and Treasurer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sintana Energy inc.

b)

LEI

984500ETD72B0D4E4645

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Restricted share units over common shares

Identification code

CA82938H1073

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of restricted share units.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Prices(s)

Volume

Keith Spickelmier

N/A

600,000

Douglas Manner

N/A

600,000

Knowledge Katti

N/A

600,000

Robert Bose

N/A

600,000

Sean Austin

N/A

600,000

d)

- Aggregated volume

Price

Price N/A, 3,000,000 Restricted Share Units.

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

TSX-V

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/exercise-of-restricted-share-units-1184386

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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