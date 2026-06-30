Sintana Energy Inc.: Exercise of Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSXV:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") reports that a total of 4,200,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") previously granted to several directors and service providers of the Company vested on June 27, 2026. Accordingly, the Company reports that the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have converted RSUs into Common Shares:
Name of PDMR
Number of RSUs converted into Common Shares
Resultant holding in the Company
Resultant percentage interest in the Company(3)
Keith Spickelmier
(Non-Executive Chairman)
600,000
7,152,500
1.28%
Douglas Manner
(Non-Executive Director)
600,000
5,795,558
1.03%
Knowledge Katti (Non-Executive Director)
600,000
23,090,001(1)
4.12%(1)
Robert Bose (Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director)
600,000
27,427,368(2)
4.89%(2)
Sean Austin (co-secretary and treasurer)
600,000
9,175,000
1.64%
Notes:
(1) Mr. Katti holds the legal and beneficial title in 1,250,000 Common Shares. Mr. Katti is also the beneficial owner of 21,840,001 Common Shares held by Grisham Assets Corp.
(2) Mr. Bose holds the legal and beneficial title in 2,813,503 Common Shares. Mr. Bose is also regarded as the beneficial owner of 24,613,865 Common Shares held by Charlestown Energy Partners LLC given his association with that entity.
(3) Calculated based on an aggregate of 560,432,493 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.
Total Voting Rights
Application has been made for admission to trading on the AIM of a total of 4,200,000 new Common Shares of no-par value ("Admission"). Admission is expected on or about 3 July 2026. Subject to Admission, the new Common Shares will be issued and listed on both AIM and TSX Venture Exchange, and will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Common Shares. Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 560,432,493 Common Shares, with each Common Share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury.
This figure of 560,432,493 Common Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Sintana Energy Inc
Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987
Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000
Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations
Tel: +1 475 477 9401
CAMARCO - Financial PR
About Sintana Energy
Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".
For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sintana Energy inc.
b)
LEI
984500ETD72B0D4E4645
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Restricted share units over common shares
Identification code
CA82938H1073
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of restricted share units.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
- Aggregated volume
Price
Price N/A, 3,000,000 Restricted Share Units.
e)
Date of the transaction
27 June 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
TSX-V
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/exercise-of-restricted-share-units-1184386