First Solar, Inc. is facing a federal securities class action lawsuit following allegations that the company misled investors regarding its ability to navigate changing U.S. tariff policies and global manufacturing constraints. The lawsuit, filed by Pomerantz LLP in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York under docket 26-cv-03787, represents a class of investors who acquired First Solar securities between February 26, 2025, and February 24, 2026. Multiple investor-rights firms, including Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, have issued parallel alerts ...

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