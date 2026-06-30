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WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 15:31
64,20 Euro
+0,63 % +0,40
Branche
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1-Jahres-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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64,0064,6009:04
63,8064,2007:30
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

30 June 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 55,000 of its shares of common stock in the period from June 22, 2026, up to and including June 26, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading Venue

June 22, 2026

15,000

$83.8523

NYSE

June 23, 2026

15,000

$75.8739

NYSE

June 24, 2026

15,000

$72.9394

NYSE

June 25, 2026

7,000

$73.6228

NYSE

June 26, 2026

3,000

$73.7042

NYSE

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 4,258,501.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 409,705,584. The figure of 409,705,584 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Sunbelt_June22_26.pdf

Enquiries:

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.