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WKN: A14X9E | ISIN: CA82938H1073 | Ticker-Symbol: 3ZX1
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 19:07
0,221 Euro
+1,38 % +0,003
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SINTANA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINTANA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2120,22109:06
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2026 08:14 Uhr
160 Leser
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Sintana Energy Inc.: Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) announces that the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, 6 August 2026 at 17 State Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

At the Meeting, inter alia, resolutions will be proposed to approve the amendments to the Company's equity incentive plan and to the Company's By-Laws. The Management Information Circular and the Notice of the Meeting containing the full resolutions will be posted to shareholders shortly and will be available on the Company's website: https://sintanaenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer

Eytan Uliel, President

Tel: +44 (0) 7747 845 987

Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker

Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry

Simon Johnson (Broking)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000

Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations
jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com

Tel: +1 475 477 9401

CAMARCO - Financial PR
Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris


Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

For further information, please visit https://sintanaenergy.com.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/notice-of-annual-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-1184392

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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