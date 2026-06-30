Jamendo files a complaint before a U.S. federal court against Suno, Inc., a leading company specializing in generative artificial intelligence for music.

Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Brussels and Paris: ALWIN) today announces that its subsidiary Jamendo SA has filed a complaint before a U.S. federal court in Massachusetts against Suno, Inc., a U.S. company specializing in generative artificial intelligence for music and recently valued at approximately USD 5.4 billion following its latest funding round.

This filing comes just days after the complaint filed against NVIDIA Corporation and represents a further step in the actions undertaken by Jamendo to protect its intellectual property rights and those of the artists it represents in the context of the use of musical content in the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

Filing of a Federal Complaint Against Suno

The complaint relates to the alleged unauthorized use of musical content and associated data operated by Jamendo in the development and operation of artificial intelligence technologies.

It includes claims for copyright infringement, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, as well as other causes of action available under U.S. law.

The copyright claims are brought pursuant to the U.S. Copyright Act and seek the remedies available under applicable law, including monetary damages and injunctive relief.

Under the U.S. Copyright Act, statutory damages may, in certain circumstances and subject to the applicable legal requirements, be awarded in amounts of up to USD 30,000 per infringed work, and up to USD 150,000 per infringed work in cases of willful infringement.

This proceeding is separate from the action brought against NVIDIA Corporation and concerns allegations specific to Suno, although both cases raise similar issues relating to the alleged unauthorized use of Jamendo-related content in the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

Continuing Efforts to Protect Artists' Rights

Jamendo believes that the issues raised by these proceedings extend beyond its own commercial interests and concern broader questions regarding the use of copyrighted works in the training and development of generative artificial intelligence systems.

Through these actions, Jamendo seeks to protect its own rights, the rights of the artists it represents, and the licensing frameworks that ensure creators are properly recognized and fairly compensated for the use of their works.

"The filing of this complaint marks another important step in Jamendo's efforts to protect the rights of artists in an environment where artificial intelligence is transforming the music industry," said Alexandre Saboundjian, Chief Executive Officer of Winamp Group. "We believe that innovation and respect for intellectual property must go hand in hand to ensure a sustainable ecosystem for creators, rights holders and the companies developing tomorrow's technologies."

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About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together the essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to the legal proceedings described above. These proceedings are at an early stage and remain subject to the assessment of the competent courts. No assurance can be given regarding their outcome or any potential financial impact. Winamp Group will provide further updates as appropriate and in accordance with its regulatory disclosure obligations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629046020/en/

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