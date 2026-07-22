Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Euronext Growth Paris Brussels: ALWIN), owner of the Winamp, Bridger, Jamendo and Hotmix platforms, today announces its consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026.

During the first half of 2026, Winamp Group continued to execute its strategy with a clear ambition: to become the leading business infrastructure for independent artists.

The music industry is evolving rapidly. Artists are no longer simply creating and distributing music; they are increasingly running their careers as entrepreneurs. Distributing music, managing rights, growing audiences and diversifying revenue streams have become essential parts of building a sustainable career.

Against this backdrop, Winamp Group continues to build an integrated ecosystem bringing together the services artists need to grow their business. This vision, embodied by the concept of "The Business Engine for Artists," remains the guiding principle behind the Group's development.

Winamp for Artists: Building the infrastructure artists need to grow their business

During the first half of 2026, Winamp for Artists continued to expand with the launch of its Website Builder, Fanzone and global Merchandising offering, complementing its existing music distribution, licensing, rights management and other monetization services.

The Group's ambition is not to offer another collection of standalone services, but to build a unified infrastructure enabling artists to progressively manage every aspect of their business within a single ecosystem.

This approach is built on a simple belief: the value of an ecosystem lies not only in the quality of each individual service, but in the way those services work together.

Each service therefore represents a potential entry point into the Winamp ecosystem. Whether an artist joins Winamp to distribute music, manage rights or develop a licensing business, the objective is to progressively support that artist through complementary services that evolve alongside their needs.

This cross-selling and upselling strategy is designed to increase the value created for each artist while strengthening the Group's business model over the long term.

Feedback gathered during the first months of commercialization continues to validate this vision. The Group is therefore refining its offering, user experience and artist acquisition, activation and conversion strategies in order to identify the most effective approaches before progressively scaling commercial deployment.

Bridger: Building one of the world's broadest rights coverage platforms

The first half of 2026 was also marked by the continued international expansion of Bridger, with the signing of several dozen new agreements with collective management organizations worldwide.

Bridger's ambition is to become the first Independent Management Entity (IME) offering one of the world's broadest rights coverage platforms.

Each new agreement progressively expands both the geographical reach and the categories of rights available to artists.

In a market where rights fragmentation remains a major challenge for creators, Bridger aims to provide one of the industry's most comprehensive rights coverage solutions through a single platform.

For artists, the breadth of this coverage is a key factor when choosing a rights management partner. As its coverage continues to expand, Winamp becomes increasingly capable of helping creators collect and monetize their rights internationally. Bridger therefore enhances the attractiveness of the entire Winamp ecosystem while creating new revenue opportunities for artists.

The first revenues generated from agreements signed over recent months are now beginning to be collected, demonstrating the gradual commercial ramp-up of this strategy.

The Winamp Player: Strengthening the connection between artists and their audiences

Alongside the continued expansion of Winamp for Artists, the Group is further evolving the Winamp Player, its platform dedicated to listeners.

While Winamp for Artists provides creators with the tools they need to grow their business, the Winamp Player is progressively evolving to enrich the listening experience and strengthen its role within the broader Winamp ecosystem.

Over time, features developed within Winamp for Artists, such as Fanzone and Merchandising, will enable artists to offer these experiences directly to their communities through the Winamp Player, creating an environment that fosters stronger and more direct relationships between artists and their audiences.

Over the coming months, the Group will continue enhancing the Winamp Player, strengthening its value proposition for listeners while reinforcing its position as a key gateway into the Winamp ecosystem.

Protecting artists' rights in the age of Artificial Intelligence

During the first half of 2026, Jamendo continued to pursue its strategy of protecting artists' rights against the emerging challenges created by artificial intelligence.

The Group initiated several legal actions before U.S. federal courts against NVIDIA and Suno in relation to the alleged unauthorized use of musical content in the development of artificial intelligence technologies.

At the same time, the legal proceedings initiated in Belgium continue to progress.

Beyond these individual cases, these actions reflect the Group's long-term commitment to protecting the value of artists' works in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Further strengthening the Group's financial structure

The first half of 2026 was also marked by several transactions aimed at further strengthening the Group's financial position.

During the period, Winamp Group completed several capital increases and debt-to-equity conversions, strengthening shareholders' equity by approximately €2.45 million.

The Group also finalized the settlement by Azerion of the price guarantee mechanism relating to the sale of Radionomy/Targetspot, repaid approximately €5.2 million of debt to its long-standing financial partner and entered into an agreement to restructure the remaining balance over a 36-month period.

These transactions form part of the Group's ongoing efforts to simplify its financial structure and provide a stronger foundation for the execution of its long-term growth strategy.

First Half 2026 Revenue

Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2026 amounted to €1.040 million, compared with €1.131 million for the first half of 2025 (based on the normalized figures published with the H1 2025 results).

Current revenue levels do not yet fully reflect the investments made by the Group over recent years or the monetization potential of its ecosystem.

Unlike businesses built around a single service, Winamp Group is developing an ecosystem in which artists progressively adopt multiple services over time. As a result, value creation depends less on the number of artists using any individual product than on the Group's ability to continuously increase the value generated by each artist through complementary services.

Accordingly, the Group's objective is not simply to attract more artists, but to build long-term relationships with them by progressively expanding their journey within the Winamp ecosystem.

Based on its business model, the Group believes that a fully engaged artist could generate an annual gross margin of approximately €250 from their third year within the ecosystem. The first years are primarily dedicated to artist acquisition, activation and progressive adoption of additional services, naturally creating a time lag between an artist joining the ecosystem and their full contribution to revenue.

The first months of commercialization are already providing valuable insights, enabling the Group to refine its acquisition, activation and conversion strategies before accelerating the commercial rollout of its ecosystem.

Outlook

During the second half of 2026, Winamp Group will continue executing its strategy centered around its integrated ecosystem for artists and listeners.

The Group will continue to expand Winamp for Artists to help creators grow their businesses, further extend Bridger's international rights coverage, and continue evolving the Winamp Player as the primary destination connecting artists with their audiences.

At the same time, Winamp Group will continue refining its artist acquisition, activation and conversion strategies to progressively increase value generated per artist, while further strengthening its financial structure and pursuing initiatives aimed at protecting artists' rights in the age of artificial intelligence.

The Group believes the investments made over recent months have established the foundations of a scalable, long-term value creation model. Over the coming months, management's primary focus will be on accelerating the commercial ramp-up of the ecosystem.

"Artists don't need another platform. They need the business infrastructure that enables them to build sustainable careers." commented Alexandre Saboundjian, Chief Executive Officer of Winamp Group. "That's exactly what we're building at Winamp. Our ambition is to become the business infrastructure of choice for independent artists by bringing together, within a single ecosystem, the services they need to build, manage and grow their business throughout their careers."

Next Meeting

October 30, 2026 H1 2026 Results Publication

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together the essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

About Jamendo www.jamendo.com

Jamendo's mission is to connect musicians and music lovers around the world.

Our goal is to build a global independent music community while creating unique experiences and value around it.

Jamendo provides the ideal platform for independent artists to share their music effortlessly while reaching new international audiences.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger, a Winamp Group company, is committed to empowering songwriters through innovative copyright collection solutions.

Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use rights management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Hotmix

Hotmix offers a curated selection of more than sixty free digital radio stations, available at www.hotmixradio.com and through the Hotmix mobile apps.

Designed for true music lovers, Hotmix delivers an authentic, uninterrupted listening experience tailored to every mood, moment and lifestyle-whether at home, travelling, dining with friends or working out.

Carefully curated by expert human programmers, every station is crafted to deliver music that truly resonates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260721485878/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com