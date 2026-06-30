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WKN: A2PXU7 | ISIN: US63884N1081 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 08:36 Uhr
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DELAMAIN ET CIE: INSPIRED BY NINE GENERATIONS OF CURIOSITY FOR THE NATURAL WORLD, DELAMAIN INTRODUCES FOLIO NATURA, A NEW CONTEMPORARY, GENEROUSLY FRUITY EXPRESSION FROM GRANDE CHAMPAGNE

True to its enduring spirit of curiosity, passed down through generations, the House of Delamain unveils Folio Natura, a new addition crafted from a rare blend of three grape varieties. Modern yet authentic, Folio Natura offers a fresh interpretation of the Delamain style, opening new occasions for enjoyment and a gateway into Delamain's universe and exceptional savoir-faire.

PARIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A RARE BLEND OF THREE GRAPE VARIETIES FROM GRANDE CHAMPAGNE

Sourced exclusively from Grande Champagne, Cognac's Premier Cru, Folio Natura is a distinctive blend of three complementary grape varieties. While Ugni Blanc, accounting for 98% of the appellation's vineyard plantings, provides the blend's structure, Colombard brings generous fruit and Folle Blanche lends freshness and finesse, each contributing to the balance of the expression.

Aged at least six years in 350-litre well-seasoned oak casks, these eaux-de-vie mature slowly and steadily in a cellar located near the Charente River, reflecting Delamain's meticulous and patient approach to ageing.

AN INTENSELY GENEROUS, FRUIT-DRIVEN COGNAC

Built on the aromatic precision and balance of Grande Champagne eaux-de-vie, Folio Natura reveals an expressive and harmonious profile.

The nose opens on white flowers and vine blossoms, unfolding into fresh orchard fruits lifted by bergamot and lemon zest. On the palate, freshness and elegance intertwine, with accents of verbena and lime blossom, leading to a long, precise and refined finish.

A CELEBRATION OF DELAMAIN'S NATURALIST HERITAGE

For nine generations, the Delamain family has been guided by a fascination for the living world. Folio Natura is inspired by the Livres de Nature, a natural history collection created in 1930 by Jacques Delamain.

Today, Cellar Master and ninth-generation representative Charles Braastad pursues this legacy. Shaped by time, observation and discovery, Folio Natura reflects a continuous intellectual and heritage-driven tradition that is deeply rooted in the House's identity.

ABOUT THE HOUSE OF DELAMAIN

For over 200 years and across 9 generations, Cognac Delamain has captivated connoisseurs from around the world with its extraordinary and intriguing creations. Situated in the town of Jarnac, Cellar Master Charles Braastad perpetuates a family tradition: combining the curiosities of time and nature with his own inquisitive spirit to handcraft a Cognac as fascinating as the surrounding terroir of Grande Champagne, Premier Cru de Cognac.

Cognac Delamain, Crafting with curiosity since 1824.

Available on Delamain's e-shop and wine merchants at 65€.

PRESS CONTACT:

Virginia Coufourier - v.coufourier@delamain-cognac.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inspired-by-nine-generations-of-curiosity-for-the-natural-world-delamain-introduces-folio-natura-a-new-contemporary-generously-fruity-expression-from-grande-champagne-302813315.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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