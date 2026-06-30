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WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
30.06.26 | 09:05
40,440 Euro
-3,48 % -1,460
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
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40,74040,98009:10
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PR Newswire
30.06.2026 08:48 Uhr
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Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi to showcase new data across haemophilia portfolio at ISTH 2026

New analyses and real-world evidence highlight outcomes with Altuvoct, Elocta and Alprolix in haemophilia A and B

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi today announced new data across its haemophilia portfolio will be presented at the 2026 Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), taking place in Paris, from 11-15 July 2026. Presentations include new analyses and real-world evidence evaluating treatment outcomes with Altuvoct, Elocta and Alprolix in people living with haemophilia A and B.

The data being presented include oral and poster presentations evaluating joint health outcomes, bleeding outcomes, perioperative management and real-world treatment experience across multiple patient populations and clinical settings.

"People living with haemophilia continue to seek treatment approaches that can support long-term bleed protection, joint health and quality of life in everyday clinical practice," said Lydia Abad-Franch, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "The breadth of data being presented at ISTH 2026 reflects our continued commitment to advancing care through both clinical development and real-world evidence generation to help improve outcomes for people living with haemophilia."

Altuvoct

Joint Health in Patients with Severe Haemophilia A Treated with
Efanesoctocog Alfa: 12-Month Interim Results from the FREEDOM
Study

Oral presentation
OC 43.1
Session: Comorbidities in
haemophilia
13 July 2026 at
02:45 PM - 03:00 PM CEST

Joint Health Outcomes with Efanesoctocog Alfa Prophylaxis for
Patients with Severe Haemophilia A: Third Interim Analysis of the
Phase 3 XTEND-ed Study

In collaboration with Sanofi

Poster presentation
PB3282
14 July 2026 at 13:45 -
14:45

REFINE study protocol: Real-World Outcomes of Efanesoctocog
Alfa in Central and Eastern Europe Study Design

Poster presentation
PB2164
13 July 2026 at 13:45 -
14:45

Baseline Characteristics of Patients Switching to Prophylactic
Efanesoctocog Alfa Therapy Evaluated for Joint Health in Haemophilia
A in Taiwan (PROTECT-ALT Study)

In collaboration with Sanofi

Poster presentation
PB3293
13 July 2026 at 13:45 -
14:45

Retrospective, Real-World Study of Annual Bleeding Rate Changes
Reported in the Microhealth Digital App by Patients with Haemophilia
A Transitioning to Efanesoctocog Alfa
In collaboration with Sanofi

Poster presentation
PB2106
13 July 2026 at 13:45 -
14:45

Elocta

Interim Analysis of the A-MORE Real-World Atudy: 4-year Treatment
Outcomes with a Recombinant Factor VIII Fc in the Overall and Non-
Severe Populations

Poster presentation
PB3324
14 July 2026 at 13:45 -
14:45

Alprolix

Final Surgery Data from B-MORE: A 24-Month, Prospective, Non-
Interventional Study of the Real-World Effectiveness and Usage of
rFIXFc in Haemophilia B

Poster presentation
# PB2117
13 July 2026 at 13:45 -
14:45

Perioperative Management of Haemophilia B: A HaemSTAR UK-Wide
Audit

Poster presentation
PB3090
14 July 2026 at 13:45 -
14:45

About ALTUVOCT

ALTUVOCT (efanesoctocog alfa) [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein] (formerly BIVV001) is the first high-sustained FVIII replacement therapy with the potential to deliver near-normal factor activity levels for a significant part of the week, improving bleed protection in a once-weekly dose for people with haemophilia A. Efanesoctocog alfa builds on the established Fc fusion technology by innovatively adding a region of von Willebrand factor and XTEN polypeptides to extend its time in circulation. It is the only therapy that has been shown to break through the von Willebrand factor ceiling, which imposes a half-life limitation on current factor VIII therapies. The European Commission granted Orphan Drug designation in June 2019. It is approved and marketed as ALTUVOCT by Sobi in Europe, Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. It is approved and marketed as ALTUVIIIO [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein-ehtl] by Sanofi in the United States, Japan and Taiwan.

About Elocta/Eloctate

Elocta/Eloctate (efmoroctocog alfa) is a recombinant clotting factor therapy developed for haemophilia A using Fc fusion technology to prolong circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor VIII to the Fc portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly found in the body), enabling Elocta to use a naturally occurring pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life). Elocta is manufactured using a human cell line in an environment free of animal and human additives. Elocta is approved and marketed by Sobi for the treatment of haemophilia A in the EU, the UK, Iceland, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Norway, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Israel, North Macedonia, Oman, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. It is approved and marketed as Eloctate (Antihemophilic Factor [Recombinant], Fc Fusion Protein) by Sanofi in the United States, Canada Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries, where Sanofi has the marketing rights.

About Alprolix

Alprolix (eftrenonacog alfa) is a recombinant clotting factor therapy developed for haemophilia B using Fc fusion technology to prolong circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor IX to the Fc portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly found in the body), enabling Alprolix to use a naturally occurring pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life). Alprolix is manufactured using a human cell line in an environment free of animal and human additives. Alprolix is approved and marketed by Sobi for the treatment of haemophilia B in the EU, the UK, Iceland, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Norway, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland. It is also approved in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and other countries where Sanofi has the marketing rights.

About the Sanofi and Sobi collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialisation of Alprolix and Elocta/Eloctate. The companies also collaborate on the development and commercialisation of ALTUVOCT (efanesoctocog alfa), or ALTUVIIIO in the US. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia, and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 2,000 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Visiting address
Norra Stationsgatan 93A, Stockholm
+46 8 697 20 00
info@sobi.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-to-showcase-new-data-across-haemophilia-portfolio-at-isth-2026,c4368627

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4368627/4171695.pdf

Sobi to showcase new data across haemophilia portfolio at ISTH 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-to-showcase-new-data-across-haemophilia-portfolio-at-isth-2026-302814185.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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