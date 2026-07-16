

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SWOBY, BIOVF, SOBI.ST), on Thursday, reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent company increased to SEK 1.10 billion from SEK 636 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were SEK 3.14 versus SEK 1.83 last year.



Adjusted profit for the period surged to SEK 1.39 billion from SEK 817 million in the same period a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 3.96 versus SEK 2.36 last year.



EBITDA increased to SEK 2.88 billion from SEK 1.90 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA also jumped to SEK 2.79 billion from SEK 2.14 billion in the previous year.



Operating profit jumped to SEK 1.63 billion from SEK 1.01 billion in the prior year.



Revenue rose to SEK 7.84 billion from SEK 6.18 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 revenue to grow in the mid- to high-teens percentage range at constant exchange rates (CER), up from the previous forecast of low double-digit growth.



The company also forecasts full-year 2026 adjusted EBITA margin to be in the mid- to high-30% range of revenue, compared with the prior expectation of mid-30%.



On Wednesday, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB closed trading 0.44% higher at SEK 456 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



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