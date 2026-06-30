

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) on Tuesday reported a 2.7% increase in total retail sales excluding fuel to £9.153 billion in the first quarter ended June 20, 2026, driven by growth in its grocery business.



Grocery sales rose 3.6% year-on-year to £7.603 billion, while Sainsbury's overall sales increased 3.1% to £8.041 billion.



Sales in General Merchandise and Clothing fell 3.7% to £438 million. Argos sales declined 0.5% to £1.114 billion.



Like-for-like sales excluding fuel increased 2.1% during the quarter.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects to continue outperforming the grocery market and maintained its full-year guidance. J Sainsbury continues to expect total underlying operating profit of between £975 million and £1.075 billion for the year.



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