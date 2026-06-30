Notolytix Ltd (NOTO 360 Fraud and Compliance): NOTO partners with Equifax UK to support the delivery of real-time AML compliance

LONDON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTO have launched a strategic partnership with Equifax UK, part of Equifax, the global data, analytics, and technology company, to enable the launch of Automatic Watchlist Monitoring (AWM), a new Anti-Money Laundering solution. Leveraging the highly scalable, real-time screening engine, NOTO 360, this alliance is a direct response to the UK's expanding regulatory need for smarter, seamless risk and compliance solutions across the entire customer lifecycle, it enables Equifax to deliver a highly accurate solution designed to support clients navigating increasingly stringent UK compliance-led regulatory requirements.

Addressing Regulatory Change and Evolving Geopolitical Landscape

The requirement for change and future-proof technology is being compounded by the UK's fast-evolving regulatory and geopolitical environment. Changes in the UK approach to politically exposed persons (PEPs) were communicated in the Financial Conduct Authority's' (FCA) Finalised Guidance FG25/3 (July 2025); which called for a major recalibration for domestic PEPs and coincided with strengthened expectations from The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) regarding Sanctions screening in 2026 and beyond. Governing bodies, such as the FCA and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), increasingly expect robust and continuous watchlist screening throughout the customer lifecycle. Furthermore, the complexity of global watchlists has increased exponentially in recent years, creating a growing market need for immediate, real-time sanctions screening, particularly on a transactional level.

Automated Watchlist Monitoring: Intelligent, Real-Time Screening

Automated Watchlist Monitoring, supported by NOTO technology, helps address these challenges by providing an intelligent, real-time screening engine designed to meet the demands of the digital economy and the customer journey. Built for high-throughput environments, AWM enables real-time watchlist screening for individuals and entities with exceptional speed, delivering sub-100ms response times with no transaction volume limits.

The underlying NOTO technology uses a proprietary, advanced matching algorithm to screen against global sanctions, politically exposed persons, and adverse media lists and can be used to monitor changes in customers' risk profiles on an ongoing basis. This high performance helps create operational efficiencies for Equifax clients, offering:

Configurability: AWM supports custom case management, configurable thresholds per category (Sanctions, PEPs, Adverse Media), and a policy editor.

AWM supports custom case management, configurable thresholds per category (Sanctions, PEPs, Adverse Media), and a policy editor. 360-Degree Coverage: It supports screening across the entire customer journey, including account opening, ongoing monitoring and alerting, and all transaction types.

It supports screening across the entire customer journey, including account opening, ongoing monitoring and alerting, and all transaction types. Audit Readiness: The service maintains transparency, explainability, and assists with due diligence by providing a complete audit trail of screenings and matches.

The solution is integrated via a simple REST API, available in batch, and leverages Equifax proprietary data sources, analytics, and expertise to support clients.

Leadership Perspectives

Ivan Stefanov, CEO and Co-Founder of NOTO said:

"The partnership with Equifax further validates NOTO's recent acknowledgement by Chartis as a 'market disruptor'. We've built a solution capable of delivering real-time watchlist screening at a scale and with an accuracy that traditional systems simply cannot match. By leveraging NOTO technology, we are helping Equifax clients transform their compliance function from a bottleneck into a streamlined, automated competitive advantage."

Matt Jones, VP, Partnerships and European Growth at Equifax said:

Organisations can struggle with the outputs of traditional batch remediation exercises, miss changes in risk profiles, and incur high operational costs to work through and resolve. AWM supports clients in managing customer due diligence effectively and protecting against compliance risk across the customer lifecycle.

"The launch of Automated Watchlist Monitoring with NOTO technology is a significant milestone for Equifax UK's AML roadmap. This partnership enriches the AML compliance proposition for Equifax customers, enabling them to access a whole new range of cutting-edge, fraud and AML technologies. Our focus on Watchlist Screening provides the necessary specificity our customers demand, whilst helping to embed trust and resilience into the next generation of financial technology."

About NOTO

Founded in 2017 by three seasoned professionals in financial crime prevention, NOTO was born from a frustration with legacy tools. The founders set out to build the next generation of fraud prevention and AML compliance technology - modular, scalable, adaptable, and augmented with their own proprietary AI. NOTO's mission is to deliver the world's first truly adaptable Economic Crime Prevention platform. The NOTO platform is deployed globally, screening over 65 billion transactions annually across every continent.

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