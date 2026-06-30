

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 0.6865 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-1/2-month low of 1.6619 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6882 and 1.6593, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the New Zealand dollar and the yen, the aussie dropped to 0.9766, 1.2161 and 111.29 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.9780, 1.2180 and 111.44, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.68 against the euro, 0.95 against the loonie, 1.20 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the yen.



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