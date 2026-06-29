Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB: Communique from the Annual General Meeting on Monday June 29th in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB

Today, June 29th, 2026 the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, 556705-8903, was held. Below is a summary of the decisions taken. All decisions were taken with the required majority.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet (Item 8a)

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Resolution regarding appropriation of the company's profit according to the adopted balance sheet (Item 8b)

The AGM resolved to dispose of the company's profit in accordance with the Board's proposal in the annual report. The meeting resolved that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025.

Discharging the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability (Item 8c)

The AGM resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Determination of the number of Board members, deputy Board members and the number of auditors and deputy auditors (Item 9)

The AGM resolved that the number of ordinary Board members shall amount to five (5) and that no deputy Board member shall be appointed. The AGM resolved that one (1) auditor, and no deputy auditor shall be appointed.

Determination of fees for the Board of Directors and auditor (Item 10)

The AGM resolved that Board fees shall be paid in the amount of SEK 250,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 125,000 each to ordinary Board members. Furthermore, it was decided that fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices in accordance with customary billing standards.

Election of the Board of Directors and any deputy members of the Board of Directors as well as auditor or auditing firm and any deputy auditors (Item 11)

The AGM resolved that Peter Max, Lena Höglund, Veronica Byfield Sköld, Thomas Binzer and Jerker Nygren are re-elected as Board members. Peter Max was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Furthermore, the AGM resolved to re-elect the auditing firm Dillon Revisionsbyrå as the company's auditor, with auditor in charge Jan Oskar Kantoft, until the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held next financial year.

Resolution on instructions for the Nomination Committee (Item 12)

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal for a resolution on the adoption of instructions for the Nomination Committee in accordance with the proposal presented in the notice.

Resolution to amend the Articles of Association (Item 13)

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to amend the Articles of Association such that the limits for the share capital are changed to not less than SEK 3,116,659.40 and not more than SEK 12,466,637.60, and the limits for the number of shares are changed to not less than 31,166,594 and not more than 124,666,376 shares. The resolution is conditional upon the meeting also resolving on the reduction of the share capital under Item 14.

Resolution to reduce the share capital (Item 14)

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to reduce the company's share capital by SEK 68,865,088.446183 for allocation to unrestricted equity, from SEK 71,981,747.846183 to SEK 3,116,659.40, without cancellation of shares. The resolution is conditional upon the meeting also resolving to amend the Articles of Association under Item 13 and requires the authorisation of the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) or a general court.

Resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on share issues (Item 15)

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors, during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on the issue of a maximum number of shares, convertibles and/or warrants that entitle to subscription of, or entail the issue of, a maximum number of shares that fit within the limits of the Articles of Association, with or without deviation from shareholders' preferential rights. The authorization may be exercised on one or more occasions, and the Board of Directors shall have the right to decide on the detailed issue terms on each individual occasion. In addition to cash payment, payment may also be made with consideration other than in cash or by set-off, or otherwise with conditions.

In order for the company's current shareholders not to be disadvantaged in relation to the external investor or investors who may subscribe for shares in the company, the Board of Directors considers it appropriate that the issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights shall be made at the Board's market-based subscription price, subject to a market-based issue discount where applicable.

Lund, June 2026

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person stated below on June 29, 2026

For more information, please contact:

Dan J. Mogren, CEO Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0)705 90 11 40

E-mail: dan.mogren@clinicallaser.com

About CLS

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells TRANBERG® Thermal Therapy System and ClearPoint Prism® Neuro Laser Therapy System with sterile disposables, for minimally invasive treatment of cancer tumors and drug-resistant epilepsy. The products are marketed and sold through partners for image-guided laser ablation. CLS is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with subsidiaries in Germany, the United States and a marketing company in Singapore. CLS is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol CLS B. Certified adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB.