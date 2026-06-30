AB Novaturas: Regarding the court proceedings with UAB "GetJet Airlines" concerning the charter flight agreement

AB Novaturas (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that on 29 June 2026, the Court of Appeal of Lithuania adopted a ruling in the case between the Company and UAB "GetJet Airlines" (hereinafter - GetJet Airlines) concerning the dispute between the parties related to the (non-)performance of contractual obligations under the charter flight agreement concluded on 3 December 2018 (hereinafter - the Agreement) during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

The Company reminds that, as described in greater detail in the Company's notice of 28 November 2024, by its ruling of 28 November 2024, the Supreme Court of Lithuania, inter alia, set aside part of the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania of 7 March 2024 which had upheld part of the judgment of the Vilnius Regional Court of 11 September 2023 regarding the termination of the Agreement by court decision as of 1 January 2021, the award of EUR 1,150,000 in contractual penalties and 8% annual interest against the Company, as well as the allocation of litigation costs, and remitted these parts of the case for re-examination by the appellate court.

On 29 June 2026, the Court of Appeal of Lithuania amended part of the Vilnius Regional Court's judgment of 11 September 2023 concerning the award of liquidated damages and legal costs, and decided to partially uphold GetJet Airlines' claim - ordering the Company to pay GetJet Airlines EUR 4,500,000 in penalties and annual interest at a rate of 8 per cent, calculated on the awarded sum from 5 March 2021 until the judgment is fully enforced. Given that the Company has already paid EUR 1,150,000 in penalties pursuant to a previous court judgment, the additional amount payable is EUR 3,350,000 (without the above indicated interest and litigation costs). The Court of Appeal left the remaining part of the Vilnius Regional Court's judgment of 11 September 2023 unchanged.

The ruling of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania entered into force on 29 June 2026 and is enforceable. Both parties have the right to file a cassation appeal with the Supreme Court of Lithuania within three months from the date on which the ruling entered into force. The Company is considering filing a cassation appeal with the Supreme Court of Lithuania. Disregarding this, there may be no guarantee that the Supreme Court of Lithuania will accept the cassation appeal at all and/or that it will change the above ruling of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania in favour of the Company.

Aleksejs Krišcuks

CEO

investors@novaturas.lt