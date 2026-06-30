For the third consecutive year, TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) has been named by TIME magazine as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies, reinforcing its position among global leaders in sustainable growth. Within its peer group, TITAN ranks highest and is placed 7th in the broader "Resource Generation and Infrastructure" category.

This recognition goes beyond improved performance on a scorecard. It reflects a steady evolution of the business, where sustainability is embedded at the core of its strategy, in how decisions are made, how innovation is pursued, and how long-term value is created. As expectations rise across markets and society, TITAN continues to strengthen trust with its stakeholders-employees, partners, investors, customers, and communities-by demonstrating that business performance and responsibility advance together.

More broadly, it reflects the Group's ambition to help shape the industry's transition and contribute to a more sustainable global economy- setting direction, continuously raising standards, and fostering an innovation-driven mindset within the organization to accelerate meaningful, long-term impact.

Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer of TITAN Group, commented: "TIME's recognition is a strong affirmation of our strategic direction, reflecting our commitment to lead with purpose, accelerate systemic change, and advance responsible business and climate action. It highlights the tangible progress of our transformation under the TITAN Forward 2029 strategy."

The 2026 assessment covers 5,800 companies. The ranking represents the 750 sustainability leaders with the highest overall score from 43 countries and in 20 industries globally. The full ranking is available via TIME: https://time.com/article/2026/06/23/worlds-most-sustainable-companies-2026/

About ????? Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. The Group's commitment to responsible growth is reflected in its net-zero ambition for 2050, its CO2 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and its continued inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and on Euronext Athens, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com

About the methodology

TIME and data firm Statista have developed a rigorous methodology to measure the world's most sustainable companies for 2026. Their sustainability evaluation assessed companies based on external ratings, commitments, and various environmental and social Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) disclosed in externally assured reports, in compliance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and international reporting standards such as GRI, SASB, and TCFD. These KPIs include emission intensity, emission reduction rates, energy intensity, the proportion of renewable energy used, diversity on boards and in leadership, gender pay gap, work safety, and employee turnover rate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629717268/en/

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