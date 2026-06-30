Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Direkt neben Europas erster Lithium-Mine: Wartet hier der nächste Börsengewinner
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906892 | ISIN: US0528001094 | Ticker-Symbol: LIV
Stuttgart
30.06.26 | 11:32
102,00 Euro
+0,99 % +1,00
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOLIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOLIV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,00103,0012:05
101,00102,0011:46
PR Newswire
30.06.2026 10:30 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autoliv Retires Repurchased Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that as of June 30, 2026, the total number of issued shares of common stock is 75,654,373 of which 73,236,410 shares are outstanding.

Autoliv retired 1,647,002 shares of common stock that had been repurchased during the quarter which resulted in a decrease in the issued shares.

The Company now has a total of 75,654,373 issued shares of common stock of which 73,236,410 shares are outstanding. Each share of outstanding common stock is entitled to one vote. After the retirement of the repurchased shares, Autoliv holds 2,417,963 shares of common stock in treasury which have no voting rights or rights to participate in distributions under Delaware law.

This information is of such character that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on June 30, 2026, 09:30 CET.

Inquiries:
Investors & Analysts: ir@autoliv.com
Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)709 578 171 or Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)709 578 114

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2025, our products saved approximately 40,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 64,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2025 amounted to $10.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/autoliv-retires-repurchased-shares--decreases-number-of-issued-shares,c4368877

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/4368877/4173090.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoliv-retires-repurchased-shares-decreases-number-of-issued-shares-302814270.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.