

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output expanded at a faster pace in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 2.8 percent year-over-year in May, following a 2.4 percent growth in April, which was revised upwardly from 0.9 percent. Moreover, the output advanced for the fourth successive month.



Without adjustment, country's national output grew 1.6 percent from last year, though slower than the 2.4 percent increase in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rebounded 0.8 percent monthly in May versus a 0.3 percent decrease in April.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News