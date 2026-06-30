

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales recovered unexpectedly in May, official data showed Tuesday.



Real retail sales increased 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in May, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in April, Destatis reported. Sales were forecast to remain flat.



Sales in the food sector grew 1.1 percent and the non-food sector sales gained 1.0 percent. Online and mail-order sales increased 3.4 percent in real terms, data showed.



On a yearly basis, retail sales logged an increase of 1.8 percent after falling 0.6 percent in the previous month.



In nominal terms, retail sales moved up 1.0 percent from the previous month and grew 1.3 percent from the last year.



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