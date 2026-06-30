Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces today it has received an approved sale and vesting order regarding its Caribou Complex transaction during a court hearing held on June 29th, 2026.

Title Transfer Process

With an approved sale and vesting order, the Company anticipates the following next steps to complete the Caribou Process Plant and related property title transfer:

1) Customary exchange of closing documents between the Company, the Receiver, and the New Brunswick Government.

2) The Company satisfying certain closing conditions such as environmental bond posting and site care and maintenance handover.

3) The Company anticipates its owner's team and external contractors will be in place at the Caribou facility by July 27th, 2026.

Simon Quick, CEO of the Company, stated, "This is excellent news. This transaction approval is well-timed as we are also on track to register our EIA permit next week and start the next chapter of Canadian Copper's development story."

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 192,017,255 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303395

Source: Canadian Copper Inc.