EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Eleving Group S.A. - Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares



30.06.2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Eleving Group S.A. approves Share Buy-Back Programme



On 29 June 2026, the Management Board of Eleving Group (the "Company", ISIN: LU2818110020, ticker: ELEVR), implementing the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 27 May 2026, resolved to adopt a share buy-back programme (the "Programme") for the Company's ordinary shares. Programme Parameters Securities Ordinary shares (ISIN: LU2818110020, ticker: ELEVR) Trading venues Nasdaq Riga regulated market (Baltic Main List); Frankfurt Stock Exchange regulated market (Prime Standard) Maximum number of shares 5,855,440 shares (~5% of issued share capital) Maximum aggregate consideration EUR 5,000,000 (excluding acquisition costs and commissions) Maximum purchase price The higher of: (i) the price of the last independent trade; or (ii) the highest current independent bid on Nasdaq Riga at the time of purchase, as required by Article 3(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Daily volume limit Up to 25% of average daily trading volume on each venue, calculated over the 20 trading days preceding each transaction Programme start date 1 July 2026 Programme end date 30 June 2028 Purpose Cancellation of shares (capital reduction); and/or coverage of employee share option and equity incentive plans Trading MethodsAcquisitions under the Programme will be carried out on-exchange on Nasdaq Riga and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company may also conduct off-market (OTC) block transactions on a case-by-case basis, subject to compliance with the general market abuse rules under MAR; OTC acquisitions will not be conducted during any closed period or any period in which undisclosed inside information is held.

The Company may appoint an independent investment services provider (the "Independent Broker") to execute on-exchange acquisitions on its behalf in accordance with Article 4(2)(b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, enabling acquisitions to continue during closed periods under MAR Article 19(11), subject to the conditions of that provision being met. The Company will not use derivative financial instruments in connection with the Programme. Regulatory ComplianceThe Programme is conducted in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) as amended by Regulation (EU) 2024/2809 (EU Listing Act, in force 4 December 2024), and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, including the safe harbour conditions set out in Article 5 of MAR.

The Programme has been authorised pursuant to Article 430-15 of the Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, by the AGM Resolution of 27 May 2026. Additional InformationThe full Programme Description, prepared pursuant to Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, is available on the Company's investor relations website at www.eleving.com.

For further information:

Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447







30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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