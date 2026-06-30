EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Eleving Group S.A. approves Share Buy-Back Programme
On 29 June 2026, the Management Board of Eleving Group (the "Company", ISIN: LU2818110020, ticker: ELEVR), implementing the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 27 May 2026, resolved to adopt a share buy-back programme (the "Programme") for the Company's ordinary shares. Programme Parameters
The Company may appoint an independent investment services provider (the "Independent Broker") to execute on-exchange acquisitions on its behalf in accordance with Article 4(2)(b) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, enabling acquisitions to continue during closed periods under MAR Article 19(11), subject to the conditions of that provision being met. The Company will not use derivative financial instruments in connection with the Programme. Regulatory ComplianceThe Programme is conducted in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR) as amended by Regulation (EU) 2024/2809 (EU Listing Act, in force 4 December 2024), and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, including the safe harbour conditions set out in Article 5 of MAR.
The Programme has been authorised pursuant to Article 430-15 of the Luxembourg Law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, by the AGM Resolution of 27 May 2026. Additional InformationThe full Programme Description, prepared pursuant to Article 2 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, is available on the Company's investor relations website at www.eleving.com.
For further information:
Elina Dobulane
Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|ISIN:
|LU2818110020, XS2393240XXX
|WKN:
|A40Q8F, A3KXK8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
|EQS News ID:
|2356978
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2356978 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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