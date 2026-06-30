

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling on Monday, upheld President Donald Trump's firing of Democratic Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Slaughter, saying the President has the power to remove the leaders of independent federal agencies.



In the 6-3 majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said, 'Subordinates who exercise the president's power are subject to removal by him. Then, and only then, can they remain accountable to the president, and the president to the people.'



All six conservative judges in the Supreme Court were in favor of the president, while the three liberal justices dissented.



Slaughter was fired by President Donald Trump on March 18, 2025, along with the other Democratic commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, in violation of the precedent set by Humphrey's Executor v. United States. Slaughter said the President illegally fired her, violating the plain language of a statute and 1935 Supreme Court precedent.



On July 17, 2025, U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan blocked Trump's order, and reinstated Slaughter to her position. On July 22, that decision was temporarily stayed by the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. On September 2, the court of appeals allowed the district court's decision to take effect, ruling that a president may not fire an FTC commissioner without cause. On September 8, the Supreme Court temporarily stayed the lower court's decision, following a request from the Trump administration asking that he be permitted to remove the commissioner.



On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld Slaughter's removal, confirming presidential power to remove Executive Branch officers and Agency appointees or Representatives, under Article II.



In the process, the apex court scrapped a nearly 100 years old precedent that could reorder the way the government functions.



Responding to the court's decision, which is a big win for him, Trump said on Truth Social, 'Ninety years of precedent has been completely and unequivocally overruled.'



It is a decision 'greatly increasing presidential power at a time when it is most needed,' according to him.



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