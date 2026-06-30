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WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
30.06.26 | 09:19
14,560 Euro
-1,09 % -0,160
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OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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14,94015,02015:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 11:00 Uhr
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OEM International AB: Share-related incentive scheme in OEM International AB (publ)

In the share-related incentive scheme decided by the 2026 annual general meeting, which included approx. 60 senior executives and a maximum of 200,000 call options on repurchased shares of series B, a total of 119,200 options were subscribed.

The call options are transferred at a price of SEK 19.85 per call option, which corresponds to market value according to an external independent valuation carried out in accordance with the Black & Scholes model. The exercise price for the call options amounts to SEK 177.10, corresponding to 120 percent of the average share price during the measurement period May 4-15, 2026. Each call option entitles the acquisition of one share of series B during the period from and including March 1 to and including June 15, 2029.

Tranås. 30 juni 2026
OEM International AB (publ)

Contacts
For further information, please contact the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 38 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.