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WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:41
14,380 Euro
-0,55 % -0,080
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OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,64016,06011:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
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OEM International AB: Interim Report Q2 2026

Second quarter of 2026 became a record quarter

  • Incoming orders rose by 23% to SEK 1,681 million (1,364) which is 8% higher than net sales and All time high in a single quarter. Regions Rest of Europe and Finland, The Baltic States and China were the biggest contributors.
  • Net sales grew by 17% to SEK 1,559 million (1,337) which is also a record figure, driven by organic growth of 8% and acquisition contributed 9%.
  • EBITA was All time high and amounted to SEK 241 million (176) which is an increase of 37% compared to corresponding period last year. The EBITA-margin was 15.4% (13.2), positively impacted by higher gross margin.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 206 million (163).
  • Profit per share amounted to SEK 1.26 (0.96), an increase by 31%.
Q2Q2 TrailingFull year
Key figures, SEK M20262025?%12 month2025
Net sales1,5591,33716,6%5,6395,317
EBITA24117636.6%893795
EBITA margin, %15.413.2220bps15.915.0
Profit after tax18313337.7%676593
Profit per share after dilution, SEK1.260.9631.3%4.804.26
Return on equity, %6.45.680bps25.723.4
Return on capital employed, %8.17.470bps31.930.9

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-07-13 11:00 CEST.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 38 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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