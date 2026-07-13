OEM International AB: Interim Report Q2 2026

Second quarter of 2026 became a record quarter

Incoming orders rose by 23% to SEK 1,681 million (1,364) which is 8% higher than net sales and All time high in a single quarter. Regions Rest of Europe and Finland, The Baltic States and China were the biggest contributors.

Net sales grew by 17% to SEK 1,559 million (1,337) which is also a record figure, driven by organic growth of 8% and acquisition contributed 9%.

EBITA was All time high and amounted to SEK 241 million (176) which is an increase of 37% compared to corresponding period last year. The EBITA-margin was 15.4% (13.2), positively impacted by higher gross margin.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 206 million (163).

Profit per share amounted to SEK 1.26 (0.96), an increase by 31%.

Q2 Q2 Trailing Full year Key figures, SEK M 2026 2025 ?% 12 month 2025 Net sales 1,559 1,337 16,6% 5,639 5,317 EBITA 241 176 36.6% 893 795 EBITA margin, % 15.4 13.2 220bps 15.9 15.0 Profit after tax 183 133 37.7% 676 593 Profit per share after dilution, SEK 1.26 0.96 31.3% 4.80 4.26 Return on equity, % 6.4 5.6 80bps 25.7 23.4 Return on capital employed, % 8.1 7.4 70bps 31.9 30.9

This information is information that OEM International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2026-07-13 11:00 CEST.

Contacts

For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se or the CFO, Rikard Tingvall, on +46 75-242 40 15, or via email at rikard.tingvall@oem.se.

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 38 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se