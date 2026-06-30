Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo Signs New Distributors in the Netherlands and Guatemala

Guideline Geo has 85 distributors and local representation in more than 50 countries. The global distributor network is industry-leading and a vital part of the Guideline Geo growth strategy.

The new distributors are:

GeoDirect in the Netherlands: www.geodirect.nl/en/

TBC Products in Guatemala: tbcproducts.com.gt

"We are happy to welcome these sales partners to our extensive distributor network, and we have high expectations of their ability to develop these important markets", says Per Westholm, CRO at Guideline Geo.

For further information, please contact:

Per Westholm, CRO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +1?303?999 9336

Malin Siberg, CEO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +46 73 044 60 11

www.guidelinegeo.com

Guideline Geo AB guides users to map the subsurface through none-destructive geophysical methods. Primarily focusing on groundwater management, ground investigations, and the utility locating sector. With a history dating back to 1923, we develop, manufacture, and market instruments, software, and services, offering unique field-to-finish workflows for our two market-leading brands - ABEM and MALÅ. Guideline Geo reaches over 80 countries through a network of partners and local offices. Guideline Geo AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as certified adviser.