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WKN: A111R4 | ISIN: SE0005562014 | Ticker-Symbol: GO91
Frankfurt
30.06.26 | 08:09
0,796 Euro
-1,24 % -0,010
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUIDELINE GEO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUIDELINE GEO AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 10:40 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo Signs New Distributors in the Netherlands and Guatemala

Guideline Geo has 85 distributors and local representation in more than 50 countries. The global distributor network is industry-leading and a vital part of the Guideline Geo growth strategy.

The new distributors are:

  • GeoDirect in the Netherlands: www.geodirect.nl/en/
  • TBC Products in Guatemala: tbcproducts.com.gt

"We are happy to welcome these sales partners to our extensive distributor network, and we have high expectations of their ability to develop these important markets", says Per Westholm, CRO at Guideline Geo.

For further information, please contact:

Per Westholm, CRO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +1?303?999 9336

Malin Siberg, CEO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +46 73 044 60 11

www.guidelinegeo.com

Guideline Geo AB guides users to map the subsurface through none-destructive geophysical methods. Primarily focusing on groundwater management, ground investigations, and the utility locating sector. With a history dating back to 1923, we develop, manufacture, and market instruments, software, and services, offering unique field-to-finish workflows for our two market-leading brands - ABEM and MALÅ. Guideline Geo reaches over 80 countries through a network of partners and local offices. Guideline Geo AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as certified adviser.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.