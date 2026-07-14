Guideline Geo AB: Guideline Geo wins MSEK 3.0 order in Malaysia

Stockholm 14 July 2026

Guideline Geo has been awarded a government tender in Malaysia valued at MSEK 3.0.

Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter.

The order includes a broad range of Guideline Geo GPR (ground penetrating radar) solutions, from 2D MALÅ Easy Locator Core, to 3D MALÅ MIRA Compact and the vehicle-mounted MALÅ MIRA HDR including the software suite.

The contract was secured together with a local distribution partner in Malaysia.

Guideline Geo works with 85 distributors providing local representation in more than 50 countries. The global distribution network is a key driver of the company's growth strategy.

"This order demonstrates the strength of our broad GPR portfolio and the value of working closely with a strong local partner." says Per Westholm, CRO of Guideline Geo.

For further information, please contact:

Per Westholm, CRO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +1 303 999 9336

Malin Siberg, CEO, Guideline Geo AB (publ.), tel. +46 73 044 60 11

www.guidelinegeo.com

Guideline Geo AB guides users to map the subsurface through none-destructive geophysical methods. Primarily focusing on groundwater management, ground investigations, and the utility locating sector. With a history dating back to 1923, we develop, manufacture, and market instruments, software, and services, offering unique field-to-finish workflows for our two market-leading brands - ABEM and MALÅ. Guideline Geo reaches over 80 countries through a network of partners and local offices. Guideline Geo AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as certified adviser.