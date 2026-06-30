Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that its needle-free Recovery Patch, formulated with BPC-157 peptide, will be featured in the June-August 2026 issue of Men's Health magazine.

The placement appears in the magazine's "Going Strong" product showcase, alongside a curated selection of premium men's health, performance, and longevity products. Men's Health is one of the largest mainstream consumer health publications in North America, reaching a broad readership across the performance, recovery, and lifestyle wellness audience.

The feature marks the Company's first appearance in a major mainstream U.S. consumer health title and reflects the broader cultural shift bringing peptide-based wellness into the consideration set of everyday consumers. The placement directs readers to precisionpeptidecompany.com, where the Recovery Patch and the Company's wider Amino Innovations product line are available.

The Recovery Patch contains one of the most widely discussed peptides in the recovery and performance space - BPC-157 (Body Protection Compound-157) - into a single wearable, transdermal format. Worn directly on the skin and precision-engineered for controlled, sustained delivery, the patch removes the reconstitution, sterile handling, and dose measurement associated with injectable peptide therapies, opening up peptide-based recovery accessible to a wider consumer audience.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Appearing in Men's Health is a meaningful moment for the Company and, we believe, for the category as a whole. We built the Recovery Patch around the conviction that peptides belong in mainstream consumer wellness - not just in biohacking communities or clinical settings - and the magazine's readership is exactly the audience we developed this product to serve. We see this feature as an early signal of the broader consumer conversation that needle-free peptide delivery is now ready to have."

The Men's Health feature follows a period of accelerating momentum at the Company, including the release of Chief Scientific Officer Justin Kirkland's appearance on The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey, the Company's recently announced U.S. telehealth and prescription infrastructure partnership and 503A compounding pharmacy agreement supporting compliant U.S. peptide access, and the broader U.S. regulatory shift in favour of peptide therapies announced earlier this year.

The June-August 2026 issue of Men's Health is scheduled for newsstand release on July 21, 2026.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to: the anticipated newsstand release date of the June-August 2026 issue of Men's Health magazine; the expected consumer reach and marketing impact of the Company's feature placement; the anticipated benefits of the Company's U.S. telehealth and prescription infrastructure partnership and 503A compounding pharmacy agreement; the Company's expectations regarding the growing mainstream consumer adoption of peptide-based wellness products; the anticipated impact of recent U.S. regulatory developments on the Company's business; and the Company's broader growth strategy and market positioning.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in applicable regulatory requirements in Canada, the United States, or other jurisdictions in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to maintain and develop its distribution, telehealth, and compounding pharmacy partnerships; the acceptance of the Company's products by consumers and healthcare practitioners; competition from other wellness and pharmaceutical companies; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; general economic and market conditions; and the other risk factors described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions, or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.