DarioHealth Corp.: Dario Appoints Former Humana Chief Compliance Officer Sean O'Reilly to Advisory Board to Support Strategic Growth and Healthcare Partnerships

O'Reilly's extensive experience across healthcare compliance, risk management, regulatory oversight and payer operations expected to support Dario's continued expansion with health plans, employers and providers as Dario moves closer to care

O'Reilly's track record of leveraging advanced data analytics and AI in supporting value-based care strongly aligned with Dario's AI transition

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in AI-enabled digital health solutions, today announced the appointment of Sean O'Reilly to its Advisory Board. The appointment reflects Dario's continued focus on strengthening its strategic guidance as the Company advances its channel partner-led growth strategy and moves closer to care across the payer, provider and employer markets.

Mr. O'Reilly brings extensive healthcare compliance, risk management, regulatory oversight and legal experience across complex healthcare, insurance and clinical operations. He has led compliance programs supporting Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, employer group medical and specialty insurance, military healthcare, hospice and home health, value-based primary care and pharmacy benefit management organizations.

"Sean brings an exceptional combination of healthcare compliance leadership, operational and payer industry expertise, as well as M&A experience," stated Dario's Chief Executive Officer, Erez Raphael. "His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to expand Dario's relationships across the healthcare ecosystem, accelerate adoption of our AI-powered behavioral health and chronic multi-condition management platform, and move closer to care."

"Dario is operating in one of the most important areas of healthcare, where digital engagement, clinical impact, regulatory confidence and measurable value must come together," said Mr. O'Reilly. "The Company's platform is well aligned with the needs of health plans, providers and employers seeking scalable solutions that improve outcomes while supporting accountability and operational excellence. I look forward to working with Erez and the Dario team as the Company continues to expand its role across the healthcare ecosystem."

Prior to consulting in a prominent Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice, O'Reilly spent more than 13 years at Humana, including serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, where he led enterprise compliance programs across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, employer-sponsored health plans, pharmacy benefit management, home health, hospice, military healthcare and value-based care operations.

His experience leveraging advanced data analytics and AI to strengthen compliance oversight, operational performance and value-based care aligns closely with Dario's commitment to delivering measurable healthcare outcomes through innovative technology solutions.

Mr. O'Reilly is also a licensed attorney with a background in mergers and acquisitions. His work integrates privacy, ethics and technology-driven risk analysis to strengthen compliance culture, support operational integrity and enable strategic growth.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when the Company's belief that Mr. O'Reilly's experience is expected to support the Company's continued expansion with health plans, employers and providers; the Company's belief that Mr. O'Reilly's appointment will strengthen its strategic guidance; the Company's expectation to continue advancing its channel partner-led growth strategy; the Company's future adoption of its AI-powered behavioral health and chronic multi-condition management platform; the Company's expectation to continue expanding its relationships across the healthcare ecosystem; the Company's expectation to continue expanding its role across the payer, provider and employer markets; the Company's belief its platform is well aligned with the needs of health plans, providers and employers; and the Company's belief its technology will continue to support measurable healthcare outcomes. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.