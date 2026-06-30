Affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of ESE World from Amcor

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a global private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions in the middle market, today announced that an affiliate of Pacific Avenue has completed the acquisition of ESE World (the "Company" or "ESE") from Amcor, one of the world's leading packaging companies.

ESE is Europe's leading manufacturer of waste and recycling container systems, serving municipalities and businesses globally. The Company produces mobile waste containers, collection banks, hazardous materials containers, and public furnishing solutions from three manufacturing facilities in Germany (Neuruppin and Olpe) and France (Crissey), generating approximately €300m in revenues.

Having completed the carve-out from Amcor, ESE will operate as an independent company with the focus and resources to pursue its next phase of growth. Pacific Avenue will work in close partnership with the management team to drive value through operational improvement, targeted geographic expansion, and strategic add-on acquisitions.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome ESE World to our portfolio. This transaction is an important milestone for Pacific Avenue as we continue to build out our European presence and is a direct reflection of our ability to partner with corporate sellers to successfully execute complex carve-outs globally. ESE is a market-leading business with a strong brand, industry-leading innovation, and a defensible market position. We look forward to partnering with the management team to write the next chapter of ESE's story."

- Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

The closing of ESE marks Pacific Avenue's third European transaction and the first out of Fund II and its dedicated European sidecar. The transaction was financed through a combination of equity from Fund II and its European sidecar and debt financing provided by General Atlantic.

Pacific Avenue was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher (legal M&A), McDermott Will & Emery (legal financing), Natixis Partners (debt advisory), PwC (commercial, legal, tax, HR and structuring) and Accuracy (financial).

Amcor was advised by Greenhill, a Mizuho affiliate, and Latham & Watkins.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris, France. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $3.9 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

Contact:

Chris Baddon

424.655.2916

cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/affiliate-of-pacific-avenue-capital-partners-completes-acquisition-o-1183847