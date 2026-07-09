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Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
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WKN: A2PMGB | ISIN: AU000000AMC4 | Ticker-Symbol: 485B
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 17:10
37,000 Euro
+2,21 % +0,800
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,80037,40019:06
36,80037,40017:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR PLC CDIS37,000+2,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.