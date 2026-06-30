

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom operator AT&T Inc. (T) announced on Tuesday that it will expand its Build-A-Plan wireless service from July 7 to let customers add AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air home internet to their wireless plan.



Build-A-Plan lets customers adjust wireless services month-to-month based on budget and needs. Under the update, customers can add AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air starting at $70 per month.



The company said the change is aimed at giving customers a single subscription for wireless and home internet. AT&T launched the Build-A-Plan option after introducing AT&T OneConnect, which combined wireless and home internet billing.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of AT&T were up 0.14 percent, changing hands at $21.82, after closing Monday's regular session 3.96 percent lower.



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