

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To safeguard U.S. food supply and support domestic agricultural production, President Donald Trump has authorized the temporary suspension of certain duties on phosphate fertilizer imported from Morocco, helping ensure an adequate supply of phosphate fertilizer for American Farmers.



The proclamation declares an emergency regarding threats to the availability of sufficient supplies of fertilizers to meet the United States' agricultural demand.



The proclamation addresses the emergency by authorizing the temporary suspension of certain anti-dumping and countervailing duties in importing phosphate fertilizer from the African county for eight months or until the emergency is terminated, whichever occurs first.



Phosphate fertilizers are a critical type of plant food, a crucial component of agriculture production, and vital to feeding the Nation and maintaining the United States' food security.



Global supply chains for phosphate fertilizer and fertilizer inputs have been recently disrupted due to conflicts in fertilizer-producing regions and trade actions taken by major fertilizer-producing countries.



The White House aid this proclamation will ensure that American farmers have access to a sufficient and timely supply of phosphate fertilizers in the near term to mitigate any significant risks to the domestic food supply.



The Administration continues to partner with American producers to expand their domestic manufacturing capacity, which will help provide long term stability for American farming, it added.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News