BlackBerry AtHoc Strengthens Enterprise Readiness as Cyber, Climate, and Geopolitical Uncertainty Rises

New integrations extend BlackBerry AtHoc mission orchestration into the identity and collaboration systems organizations already run, keeping coordinated response fast and accountable as the window between warning and action shrinks

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / BlackBerry Secure Communications, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today announced enhancements to BlackBerry AtHoc, its mission orchestration platform. BlackBerry AtHoc coordinates the people, information, and action a critical event demands, from first alert through the response that follows, with real-time accountability across every organization involved. The release extends that coordination across the systems enterprises and governments already run, through new Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Entra ID integrations, and sharpens the platform's own capabilities across response capture, situational mapping, and operator dispatch.

The world these organizations operate in is becoming less predictable. Mythos-era AI has changed the calculus of cyber readiness, compressing the gap between a vulnerability becoming known and being exploited from weeks to hours. Climate volatility and geopolitical instability have intensified alongside it, raising both the frequency and the stakes of events that planning once treated as remote. Across all of them, the interval between an event and the response it demands keeps narrowing, and mission integrity and business continuity now depend on closing that gap before the disruption can widen.

"The world our customers operate in is less predictable than it was, and a Mythos-era cyberattack now compresses the time to respond no differently than a severe storm or a geopolitical crisis," said Ramon Pinero, General Manager, BlackBerry AtHoc. "Effective response comes down to reaching the right people fast, through the tools they already use. This release makes BlackBerry AtHoc better at exactly that."

Meeting that condition cannot mean replacing the systems an organization already runs. Under pressure, people reach for the tools they use every day, and anything that forces them elsewhere adds friction exactly when there is none to spare. BlackBerry AtHoc overlays the systems already in place rather than displacing them, letting an organization extend the investments it has already made instead of standing up something new. A new Microsoft Teams integration brings BlackBerry AtHoc alerting and response into Teams, so enterprises and agencies run critical communications where they already work, with no separate system to open and no workflow to relearn mid-crisis.

That starts with identity. A new Microsoft Entra ID integration lets IT administrators provision and update BlackBerry AtHoc users directly from the identity source they already maintain. In enterprise and government environments where identity governs access, security, and compliance, keeping that data in sync is a condition of readiness. User records stay current automatically, so the right people are reachable the instant an alert is issued, whether the event is a cyber intrusion, a natural disaster, or a sudden civil emergency, without the manual upkeep that enterprises, agencies, and critical infrastructure operators can no longer afford to carry.

The release also deepens readiness across the rest of the operator workflow. Alert Response Comments now let recipients add context as they acknowledge, so an operator reads not just who has responded but what they are seeing, turning a headcount into situational input. New private ArcGIS map layer support and custom map layer creation bring an organization's own operational geography into BlackBerry AtHoc, sharpening how alerts are targeted and impact is assessed, from routing an evacuation to scoping a cyber exposure. New operator workflow controls, alert resend for multiple responses and mass device alert repeat, harden dispatch so a message reaches a large, distributed population without anyone falling through.

For most organizations, the alternative to a platform built for crisis coordination is a patchwork of tools that were not. BlackBerry's State of Secure Communications 2026 report finds many still coordinating major incidents over group chats, email threads, shared spreadsheets, and phone trees, outpaced by the speed at which events now unfold. Each enhancement in this release serves to address the shortcomings of a patchwork, keeping contacts current, replies structured, geography accurate, and dispatch complete.

BlackBerry AtHoc has carried that load at scale. During the global IT outage of 2024, an event that began as an operational disruption rather than an attack, BlackBerry AtHoc coordinated mass-scale response across its customer base through one of the largest such events on record, and allied governments use it for national-level critical event coordination. This release keeps BlackBerry AtHoc aligned with how enterprises and governments actually operate, and ready for a world where the next disruption is harder to predict and faster to arrive.

The new capabilities are available now to existing customers. To learn more about BlackBerry AtHoc, visit BlackBerry.com/AtHoc.

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About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-athoc-strengthens-enterprise-readiness-as-cyber-climat-1183645