DP World Protects Pollinators and Strengthens Mangrove Ecosystems Through Bee Conservation Project in Ecuador

Unique initiative at the Port of Posorja rescues and relocates bee colonies while supporting biodiversity, safer operations, and mangrove conservation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / DP World is advancing biodiversity conservation at its Deep-Water Port in Posorja, Ecuador, through an innovative bee rescue and conservation initiative that protects pollinators, enhances mangrove ecosystems, and supports safer port operations.

Developed in partnership with Apícola del Ecuador, the project rescues bee swarms discovered within operational areas of the terminal and relocates them to a dedicated apiary within nearby mangrove habitats. The initiative helps preserve bee populations while reducing risks to employees and maintaining safe operations.

Historically, bee swarms would occasionally establish themselves within operational areas of the terminal, creating potential safety risks for employees. Rather than removing the colonies, DP World transformed the challenge into an opportunity to protect pollinators and support local biodiversity.

Today, rescued colonies are relocated to a technical area adjacent to the Port of Posorja, surrounded by native flowering plants and mangrove ecosystems. There, the bees are monitored, protected, and provided supplemental feeding when weather conditions require it.

Since the apiary was established in 2023, DP World has installed four beehives housing approximately 20,000 bees each, making it the only port in Ecuador operating a dedicated bee conservation and relocation program. The project also produces honey from the relocated colonies - a tangible reflection of the health of the hives and the surrounding ecosystem

The initiative builds on a partnership with Apícola del Ecuador that began in 2020 to train terminal personnel in the safe management and rescue of bee swarms.

Sany Rodríguez, Senior Director for Safety & Environment in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru at DP World, said: "Logistics and biodiversity can thrive together when sustainability is integrated into daily operations. By protecting pollinators and supporting mangrove ecosystems, we are demonstrating how infrastructure can contribute to environmental stewardship while maintaining safe and efficient operations. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating long-term value for both local communities and the natural environments where we operate."

Supporting One of Nature's Most Important Species

Pollinators play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems and supporting global food systems. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, approximately 87.5% of flowering plants and more than 75% of food crops depend, at least in part, on pollination.

Samuel Gualotuña, CEO of Apícola del Ecuador, said: "Bees are important because they contribute to the balance of the ecosystem, through pollination, in this case, of the mangroves. What we have been doing with DP World is rescuing and relocating the bees found in the operational area, giving them a home, and ensuring they have a place of their own, so they can help nature maintain its balance."

Part of a Broader Biodiversity Strategy

The bee conservation initiative complements DP World's wider environmental efforts in Ecuador, where the company has planted more than 250,000 mangroves across 105 hectares in El Morro and Puná since 2017.

DP World has also supported the implementation of Ecuador's first Agreement for the Sustainable Use and Stewardship of the Mangrove Ecosystem (AUSCEM) within the port sector, helping place more than 900 hectares of mangroves under community custodianship in partnership with local fishing associations and under the supervision of Ecuador's Ministry of Environment and Energy.

More importantly, the bee conservation initiative demonstrates how operational challenges can be transformed into opportunities that create positive environmental impact. From mangrove restoration to pollinator conservation, DP World continues to show how trade infrastructure can help protect biodiversity, strengthen ecosystem resilience, and support a more sustainable future.

Learn more about DP World's global sustainability work?here.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-protects-pollinators-and-strengthens-mangrove-ecosystem-1184562