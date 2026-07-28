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WKN: A0ER6Q | ISIN: FR0010208488 | Ticker-Symbol: GZF
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28.07.26 | 15:49
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ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2026 15:38 Uhr
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DP World Inspires Tomorrow's Engineers Through Camp Engies in British Columbia

Video highlights how hands-on STEM experiences are empowering girls to explore careers in engineering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / What happens when young girls are given the opportunity to design, build, and problem-solve alongside women engineers?

Confidence grows. Curiosity takes over. And for many, a future in engineering suddenly feels within reach.

That's exactly what unfolded at Camp Engies BC, where 80 girls from across British Columbia gathered for a two-day, one-night engineering camp in Squamish. Supported by DP World, the program introduced campers ages 10 to 14 to engineering through hands-on challenges, mentorship, and conversations with women already working in the profession.

Creating Opportunities Through STEM

Engineering plays a vital role in solving many of the world's biggest challenges, from building resilient infrastructure to advancing sustainable technologies. Programs like Camp Engies help ensure more young people - especially girls, who remain underrepresented in STEM fields - have the opportunity to see themselves in these careers.

With DP World's support, this year's camp welcomed 80 campers to Camp Summit in Squamish. Twelve volunteers and six female engineers shared their experiences, mentored participants, and guided campers through interactive activities designed to spark creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving.

The program also expanded access to engineering education by providing complimentary attendance for girls from Girls Who LEAP, KidSport, and the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, helping remove barriers for young people who may not otherwise have had the opportunity to participate.

For many campers, the experience offered more than an introduction to engineering - it showed them what is possible. As one camper shared, hearing directly from women in the profession and tackling real engineering challenges transformed how she saw her own future.

Investing in Canada's Communities

Camp Engies is one example of how DP World is investing in stronger, more resilient communities across Canada. By supporting hands-on STEM education and connecting young girls with women working in engineering, the company is helping inspire the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders.

That commitment extends well beyond the classroom. In 2025, DP World employees volunteered more than 750 hours supporting initiatives focused on environmental stewardship, education, food security, and community resilience. The company also partnered with the Vancouver Canucks to host DP World Game Night, bringing fans together while supporting local charitable initiatives and strengthening community connections.

Whether introducing a young camper to engineering or volunteering in communities across the country, DP World believes meaningful community investment starts by creating opportunities for people to learn, grow, and succeed.

As one camper expressed, attending Camp Engies changed how she viewed her future. What began as a two-day camp ended with a new ambition: to become an engineer and designer who creates products that improve people's lives.

Sometimes, the biggest impact starts with a single opportunity.

Watch the video above to learn more about Camp Engies and their mission of empowering girls to explore careers in STEM.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DP World
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-inspires-tomorrows-engineers-through-camp-engies-in-bri-1197438

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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