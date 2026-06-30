

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets welcomed the final trading session of the June quarter on a mixed note amidst a strength in technology stocks and anxiety ahead of economic data releases from the U.S. Market spotlight is also on the JOLTs data release due on Tuesday morning, comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking on Wednesday morning as well as the release of monthly non-farm payrolls data on Thursday morning.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a positive note supported by strength in technology stocks. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has rallied around a quarter percent. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil is trading on a mildly positive note while gold prices have declined. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,170.50, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,437.60, down 0.04% Germany's DAX at 24,899.69, up 1.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,558.17, up 0.71% France's CAC 40 at 8,378.38, up 0.13% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,285.90, up 0.87% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 70,062.32, up 0.86% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,778.70, down 0.51% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,094.40, up 0.50% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,881.02, down 0.63% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,476.48, up 0.97%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.35, up 0.25% EUR/USD at 1.1395, down 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.3216, down 0.27% USD/JPY at 162.40, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6887, down 0.01% USD/CAD at 1.4227, up 0.11%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.391%, up 0.32% Germany at 2.9015%, down 0.08% France at 3.644%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.7360%, up 0.31% Japan at 2.694%, up 2.12%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $74.22, up 0.42%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $70.91, up 0.23%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,032.35, down 0.16%. Silver Futures (Sep) at $58.93, up 0.51%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $59,230.33, down 1.34% Ethereum at $1,582.12, up 0.40% BNB at $548.79, down 0.81% XRP at $1.04, down 1.07% Solana at $73.56, up 0.47%



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